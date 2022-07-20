Khloe Kardashian stuns in tight swimsuit from the ocean

Khloe Kardashian smiles close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is stunning in a tight camo-print swimsuit from ocean waters as she celebrates precious moments with her daughter True.

The 38-year-old reality star is still front-page news amid confirmation that she and ex Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby via surrogate. Khloe ended things with her cheating baby daddy this year, but in a new twist, the former couple is now awaiting baby number two.

In her first Instagram share since fronting media outlets for the baby news, Khloe updated on Tuesday, looking happy and gorgeous while in a tropical destination.

Looking super-slim, the Good American founder smiled from behind large shades as she gave 2018-born True a piggyback ride, with the small gallery showing mom and daughter having fun as they splashed around blue waters.

Khloe showcased her sensational figure in a tight and green one-piece covered in camouflage patterns, with True looking cute in a light-colored bathing suit.

“Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl,” Khloe captioned the post.

The photos come as Tristan makes headlines for partying with a mystery woman in Mykonos, Greece – the NBA player was seen holding hands with the unidentified female.

Khloe Kardashian ‘doesn’t care’ what Tristan Thompson does

Per sources reporting to Hollywood Life, Khloe isn’t fussed about where her ex goes and who he sees.

“She’s been telling people she doesn’t care, they’re not together and he can do what he wants. It’s hard for her family not to be upset on her behalf, they’re very protective, but as far as Khloe is concerned all that really matters to her is the relationship that Tristan has with their kids,” the outlet reports.

The source added: “She’s got zero interest in going backward with him and says she’s moved on, so he can do whatever he wants. Still, her sisters think that it is inconsiderate of him to be bar hopping around the globe right now.”

Khloe Kardashian’s second baby on the way

TMZ broke the news, but Khloe’s team was quick to confirm it. “True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the star’s rep told Hollywood Life, continuing that Khloe is “incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

Tristan, 31, has been unfaithful to Khloe multiple times, including just before she welcomed True with model Jordyn Woods and fathering a child while he and Khloe were still together.

