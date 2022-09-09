Khloe Kardashian stuns in skintight spandex for Malibu beach day

Khloe Kardashian is looking thinner than ever in skintight spandex at the beach. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is the best aunt ever and she often spends time with not only her own kids but also with their cousins too.

That’s what happened earlier this week when Auntie Khloe took several of the Kardashian kids to the beach in Malibu for a bit of fun in the sun while the weather is still sunny and warm.

And while her focus was on the kids as they laughed and played on the beach, our focus is on the 38-year-old reality star, who has lost a massive amount of weight over the last few years and seems to be getting increasingly thinner by the day.

Khloe’s weight loss was even more evident as she stood on the beach in Malibu while keeping covered up in a tight black tank top and matching leggings.

Standing away from the kids and to the side, Khloe showed off her very thin profile and long, lean legs.

She accessorized the beach outfit with a pair of matching black shades and wore her hair down and wavy with her long tresses reaching all the way down her back.

Khloe Kardashian hit the beach in Malibu for a day with her family. Pic credit: Backgrid

Khloe Kardashian has lost an incredible amount of weight

Khloe Kardashian’s weight loss journey initially started around the time she was divorcing Lamar Odom. However, she didn’t stop there and seems to have become increasingly thinner in recent years.

In fact, she’s opened up about her weight loss following the birth of her first child, True, in 2018. It was another stressful time for the new mom, who found out in the days before giving birth that Tristan Thompson had been cheating on her with other women.

Sparking her own revenge body scenario, Khloe started working out five times a week and cut back on carbs in an effort to slim down. Ultimately, she admits to losing nearly 60 pounds since True’s birth, putting her at a healthy 150-ish pounds according to an interview she did with her sister Kourtney for the Poosh YouTube channel.

Khloe Kardashian shows off tiny frame in a skimpy bikini

Not long after Khloe’s trip to the beach, she showed off even more skin while posing in one of her very revealing Good American bikinis.

In the photo, where The Kardashians star was seemingly taking a photo, she looked long and lean, pointing her toes on one foot to show off the muscle definition in her thigh.

Khloe’s midsection looked thinner than ever and her toned abs stole the show as she showed off the silver string bikini that clung for life to her hips with barely-there strings.

The Kardashians returns on Thursday, September 22 on Hulu.