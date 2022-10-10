Khloe Kardashian stuns in sexy Queen of Hearts costume

Khloe Kardashian looks stunning dressed as Queen of Hearts in a throwback pic for Landon Barker’s birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Khloe Kardashian posted a stunning throwback pic for Landon Barker’s 19th birthday.

Choosing a photo with herself, Kourtney, and Landon dressed up in Dolce and Gabanna looks during Kourtney’s wedding weekend in Italy back in May 2022.

Khloe said, “Happy birthday Landon. May all of your dreams forever come true.”

In the image from earlier this year, Khloe wears a strapless corset gown with a sheer skirt, showing off her shapely legs.

The skirt features red heart appliqué all over the fabric and gives her a look reminiscent of the Queen of Hearts.

Khloe’s dramatic outfit was finished with an ornate gold tiara and statement cross earrings – a look that won’t be forgotten easily!

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Landon Barker shared other birthday shoutouts on his Instagram story, including one from his new stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney captioned the story with laughing emojis and a photo showing the pair wearing Mickey Mouse ears, clearly at a Disney park.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @landonasherbarker/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian poses wearing Skims in Paris

Khloe Kardashian shared a carousel of Instagram snaps of her posing in a skintight bodysuit by her sister, Kim Kardashian’s, underwear brand Skims.

In the six shots, Khloe looks sexy and confident, pairing the bodysuit with black thigh-high boots. She wears her hair loose and wavy, pouting for the camera with a fully made-up look. She credits her glam squad for her stunning hair and makeup, tagging them in each photo.

Khloe Kardashian parties with her sister Kylie Jenner in Paris

Earlier in the week, Khloe Kardashian attended the Balenciaga afterparty at Paris Fashion Week with her sister Kylie Jenner.

The pair posed in all-black bodycon dresses with a bottle from Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand, 818. Khloe wore sparkling silver boots and looked slim and curvy in her sexy look.

Kylie wore her hair slicked back, making her look stand out with snakebite lip piercings and bright blue contact lenses.

Khloe posted a series of photos from the party with the pair striking poses, including Kylie seemingly licking Khloe’s face. Doja Cat also appeared in the set, with lipstick smeared across her face, fresh from attending the Balenciaga show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) Khloe captioned the photo set, “We would not put that 818 RESERVE down 📸”. It looks like they had a fun night!

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.