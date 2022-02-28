Khloe Kardashian stuns in black leather mini dress and thigh-high black boots 

Khloe Kardashian posts new photos in all-black leather. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Khloe Kardashian is putting on a brave face amid Tristan Thompson’s baby mama news.

The Revenge Body host put on her best leather ensemble and posted pictures for adoring fans.

The mom of True Thompson posted four sexy shots to her Instagram page. Khloe wears a black leather coat, over-the-knee boots, and a black leather minidress for the new pictures.

Fans and friends wrote words of encouragement on Khloe’s Instagram post.

Khloe Kardashian looks gorgeous in an all-black leather outfit

The reality TV star posted new photos to her Instagram over the weekend. Khloe wore head-to-toe black leather in the sultry shows.

Khloe poses against a wall in the first picture. Her hair is in a half pony, and she pouts her lips with a half-smile. She wears white gold hook earrings and a black leather coat. Her blonde hair drapes over her shoulder.

The second photo reveals a full body shot as Khloe wears over-the-knee leather stiletto boots and puts her hand on her hip. She sports a tight leather minidress and a leather trench coat.

Khloe tagged celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons and celebrity makeup artist Adam Burrell.

Khloe wrote a black heart emoji for the caption.

Tristan Thompson’s baby mama drama

Tristan is in hot water again after fathering a child in December 2021.

In January, Tristan confirmed the news and apologized to Khloe, writing, “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you.”

Last week, news of Tristan’s absent parenting surfaced. It was alleged that Tristan Thompson had not met his son or offered any financial support.

A representative for Nichols said, “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reconciliations stall

After multiple cheating scandals, Khloe and Tristan seemed to be working things out on the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Tristan reportedly cheated on Khloe with Kylie’s former BFF Jordyn Woods, a saga that KUWTK covered.

But Tristan’s most recent indiscretion seems to be the final nail in the coffin. Khloe shared cryptic messages to her Instagram including, “People showed you who they were this year. Don’t go into 2022 confused.”

Khloe and Tristan are committed to co-parenting their daughter, True.