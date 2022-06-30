Khloe Kardashian stuns in bikini that’s a ‘perfect fit’

Khloe Kardashian smiles close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is stunning in a tight swim look that’s quite literally a “perfect fit.”

The reality star and clothing designer is fresh from turning 38, and her Good American brand didn’t ignore her special day. Posting throwbacks in honor of its CEO, the 2016-founded denim and apparel label posted a shirt-only shot of Khloe, plus some swimwear, with the latter also including Khloe’s daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian shows off figure in ‘Perfect Fit’ bikini

Khloe sizzled in a photo showing her enjoying beachy surroundings and a dramatic cliff backdrop.

The Hulu star was chilling on sands with plenty of it all over her legs as she modeled a high-cut and halterneck bikini in medium brown – Khloe showed off her killer abs as she sat with 2018-born True nearby, also rocking metallic shades, hoop earrings, and minimal makeup.

Flaunting her toned legs and the claw-like manicure that’s her standard, Khloe looked right at the camera with a caption reading: “RIDE OR DIE – @khloekardashian in the Shine Perfect Fit Top and Satin Perfect Fit Bottom in Stormy. Shop Khloé’s favorite pieces at the link in our bio.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican) Khloe’s throwback comes as she makes headlines for promoting her new Always Fits bikini line, a swim collection that stretches up or down four sizes and comes with inclusive sizes overall.

Seven days ago, a sizzling video of Khloe in selfie mode showed her promoting the Always Fits bikini in Orange Creme. Filming herself barefoot, the former E! star let her brand do the talking as it wrote:

“A BREAKTHROUGH SWIM COLLECTION ✨ Good Swim: Always Fits – the first ever swim collection that stretches up and down up to four sizes, while keeping its shape. @khloekardashian in the Always Fits One Shoulder Top and Always Fits Better Cheeky in Orange Cream.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Khloe has opened up about her brand, particularly on the efforts she’s made to ensure that Good American is inclusive.

Khloe Kardashian championing inclusivity with Good American

“It’s not about fitting into a size two and that’s what makes you beautiful. I just want people to be healthy and love who they are and be in control of your life. But that doesn’t mean you have to be a size six,” Khloe told Elle.

“Even at my biggest I was rocking body con dresses and you couldn’t tell me twice. That’s what I think Good American is. It’s about women of individuality and diversity, but also about being comfortable in yourself. That’s what we’re trying to promote,” she added.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus.