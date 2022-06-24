Khloe Kardashian stuns in bikini that stretches sizes

Khloe Kardashian looks amazing in a bikini. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is stunning in her Always Fits bikini.

The reality star, 37, wowed with her whittled-down frame on show in an Orange Creme bikini as she promoted her Good American brand earlier this week. She showed off her tiny waist and gym-honed abs while confirming that her Good Swim merch is, indeed, unique.

Khloe Kardashian ups her swimwear game with novel bikini

Posting to her Instagram stories and appearing on the Good American Instagram, Khloe went for a selfie video as she talked fans through her innovative swimwear – it stretches up and down sizes and seemingly fits its Always Fits name.

Walking fans through how her swimwear works, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans stood barefoot while in her one-shouldered and ribbed bikini, flaunting her shredded torso, curvy hips, and golden tan.

“So in the Always Fits Swim, we go from an extra small to a 5X. Which is awesome and we have all different levels of support, different levels of coverage, we have one pieces, sarongs, cover-ups, all of that,” Khloe said.

Khloe’s bikini top and bottoms both retail for $55 each.

In a caption, Khloe’s 2016-founded brand told fans:

“A BREAKTHROUGH SWIM COLLECTION ✨ Good Swim: Always Fits – the first ever swim collection that stretches up and down up to four sizes, while keeping its shape. @khloekardashian in the Always Fits One Shoulder Top and Always Fits Better Cheeky in Orange Cream.”

Khloe had ushered in Good Swim pieces earlier this summer by stunning fans in a glitter pink and sparkle silver bikini while showing off her 2022 weight loss. Also retailing swimwear are sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner via their SKIMS and Kylie Jenner lines.

Khloe Kardashian rumored to be dating new man

Khloe remains tight-lipped on rumors that she’s dating someone new following her split from NBA player Tristan Thompson.

According to the Daily Mail, while talking about letting “a new you happen” this week, the blonde wrote on Instagram: “That’s the thing about healing, you heal into someone else. A completely new person, not even because you want to, but because who you were you could no longer survive as. Let it go and let a new you happen.”

Khloe has garnered mixed reviews of her decisions to give baby daddy Tristan second (and third) chances amid his many cheating scandals. The basketball star notoriously cheated on Khloe days before she was due to welcome daughter True. In 2019, his dealings with model Jordyn Woods tore apart Jordyn and sister Kylie Jenner’s friendship.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.