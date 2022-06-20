Khloe Kardashian stuns in bikini that ‘always fits’

Khloe Kardashian smiles close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her sensational bikini body as she reminds fans that her Good Swim brand basically fits everyone.

The 37-year-old Hulu star spent last weekend promoting new drops from her 2016-founded Good American line, one known for its inclusive edge and now retailing a full swimwear range.

Khloe Kardashian stuns in orange creme bikini

Khloe made summer 2022 headlines for debuting her swim range in a pink glitter bikini, then a silver one.

Switching it up as she modeled a pastel orange and one-shouldered bikini top, The Kardashians star went selfie mode as she pouted with duck lips, showing off her slender shoulders in her ribbed swimwear.

Khloe wore a full face of makeup as she highlighted her plump pout, also donning hoop earrings and beachy summer hair swept over to one side.

“ALWAYS FITS ONE SHOULDER TOP IN ORANGE CREME,” a caption read, urging fans to stock their carts.

Good Swim offers ranges, including the Compression Swim and Sexy Boost ones. The Always Fits collection puts Khloe on par with 41-year-old sister Kim Kardashian – her SKIMS range offers shoppers a Fits Everybody range.

Khloe founded Good American with Emma Grede, who still co-runs the line. “There are also people that consumers naturally gravitate towards and some that they don’t – I know from 10 years of doing celebrity deals that you can put an A-list actress on a fragrance and it ain’t gonna touch the sides, but then you find some female chef from Milwaukee who can sell like a bazillion jeans. It’s about audience and authenticity,” Emma told Elle. Emma has also been invited to work with 2019-founded SKIMS.

Khloe Kardashian shows off weight loss while promoting swim line

Branding for Khloe’s line appears to have fallen into place organically – the ex to Tristan Thompson has openly battled her weight in the past, also opening up on body-shaming and feeling she was compared to her sisters. In 2022, Khloe is making weight loss headlines, and the photos are showing it.

In May, Khloe posed in a pink cupped bikini and near-matching shirt as she showed off her jaw-dropping six-pack, writing: “Sparkle Swim.” The California native has also been busy muscling up with retailer Zara via her Good American line. Also offering swimwear is 24-year-old Kylie Jenner via her Kylie Swim brand. In 2022, SKIMS dropped SKIMS Swim.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.