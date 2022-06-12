Khloe Kardashian stuns in bikini for weekend pool party

Khloe Kardashian smiles close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is flaunting her killer figure in a skimpy bikini for a weekend family pool party. The reality star, 37, continues to make headlines for having lost weight in 2022, and she put her whittled-down frame on show for a quick Instagram story on Saturday.

Posting for her 251 million followers as she sent out major abs and legs, the Hulu star sizzled in her tiny swimwear, also announcing she was about to P-A-R-T-Y it up.

Khloe Kardashian flaunts stunning body in weekend bikini

The mom to True Thompson snapped herself in selfie mode from a hallway and backed by chic white drapes.

Folding a leg for a glam pose, Khloe showed off her rock-hard stomach in a dark green and high-waisted bikini, also going stylish with a printed and maxi kaftan worn open.

Half-hiding her face, Khloe wrote:



“Cousin pool party day Whooooo.”

Khloe has been making swimwear headlines galore this past month, largely as she continues to promote the Good Swim range forming part of her Good American brand. The 2016-founded label, also retailing footwear, gym apparel, and its signature denims, is now offering fans a full and size-inclusive swim collection – Khloe was all abs in May as she posed up a storm in a pink glitter bikini to promote her latest drop.

Khloe also isn’t alone in her family when it comes to retailing swimwear. Sister Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS brand has SKIMS Swim. Half-sibling Kylie Jenner has a full-blown label: Kylie Swim.

Khloe Kardashian isn’t actually a bikini lover

Speaking last year, the former E! star told British TV show Lorraine: “I love one-pieces. I think one-pieces can be super-sexy,” adding: “I don’t think you need to show everything for it to be sexy. And now one-pieces [include] high European cuts and I think they’re great and I feel really comfortable in them. So for me I’m always a one-piece girl.”

“But I think if you got it, flaunt it. I wish I was one of those girls who could just walk down in a bikini all the time but I don’t feel comfortable,” the ex to Tristan Thompson added.

Khloe’s brand champions body positivity, this via its broad size ranges and size-inclusive Good Squad models.

Khloe followed her story up with a shot of an outdoor pool. She didn’t include the “cousins.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.