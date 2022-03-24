Khloe Kardashian spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu wearing double denim outfit

Khloe Kardashian was seen leaving the restaurant Nobu in Miami wearing a denim on denim outfit. Pic credit: Backgrid

Whoever said denim on denim isn’t fashionable doesn’t know Khloe Kardashian.

The 37-year-old mother and entrepreneur went out to eat in Malibu and was spotted outside of the restaurant with her friends, giving the paparazzi a look at her outfit.

Khloe wore a denim halter-minidress and matched it with a floor-length denim coat. The minidress had a plunging neckline that gave fans a look down to her mid-torso and showed off her cleavage.

As if the denim on denim outfit wasn’t bold enough, Khloe accessorized with black leather gloves, black heeled sandals, and dramatic black sunglasses. She wore gold hoop earrings to tie the outfit completely together, not missing a beat.

See Khloe Kardashian’s latest denim on denim look

Khloe Kardashian was seen outside Nobu, a beachfront Japanese restaurant that features a bar and lounge, sushi bar, cocktails, nigiri, sashimi, cold dishes, and more.

Her appearance comes after several photos were taken with her sister Kim and additional friends, where the girls rocked sexy outfits before going out on the town.

Khloe and Kim spent a great deal of time together over the past year as Kim separated from Kanye West, and dealt with the fallout from her marriage, while Khloe had to cope with leaving Tristan Thompson and his many affairs for good.

Khloe Kardashian is ready to start dating again

Following Tristan’s cheating scandals and having a child with another woman, Khloe is apparently ready to start dating again— but she’s taking it slow.

The Good American founder is reportedly in a good place and taking things one day at a time when it comes to forming a new relationship.

Although she’s dating again, it’s hard to say whether or not Khloe will end up in a relationship any time soon. The star is still handling the fallout of her relationship with Tristan after officially calling it quits for good.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan and their fans are preparing for the new series to premiere in April. It’s unclear who all will be on the show at this time, but fans can anticipate some great break-up drama throughout the new show’s first season.

The trailer of The Kardashians shows clips of Tristan Thompson and Kanye West as well as Kim and Khloe both talking about the difficulties they dealt with throughout their breakups. Fans will have to tune into the first episode to find out more.

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.