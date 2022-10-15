Khloe Kardashian showed off her trim waist for Good American. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Khloe Kardashian showed off her super trim figure in a pair of clinging, black leather pants that emphasized her small waist. She paired the look with a tight, long-sleeved black shirt that was giving major business casual yet still sexy vibes.

Khloe wore knee-high black boots, in case we didn’t know she was fashionable already, and her platinum blonde hair parted in the middle and hanging down her shoulders.

The Kardashians star lay on the floor surrounded by several pairs of dark and light denim jeans, promoting her brand Good American.

In an Instagram Story, Khloe shared a paragraph from an article in Rivet magazine, a publication all about the denim industry.

The magazine claimed in the article that it would be a disservice to Khloe’s brand to compare it to other celebrity-backed denim brands due to its size-inclusivity.

They also said the brand resonates with Gen Z and Millennial consumers due to “diverse casting,” “retail partners that carry the full size range,” and an online tool that allows buyers to see what a pair of jeans would look like on a model with a similar body type to their own.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian showed off several Good American bikinis over the summer

Though she’s mostly been busy at Paris Fashion Week and helping promote sister Kourtney Kardashian’s line of vitamins and supplements, Lemme, Khloe showed off an array of Good American bikinis over the summer.

In August, Khloe wore a dark blue denim bikini that emphasized her toned physique and showed off her recent weight loss. She posted a video clip and accompanying photo, looking fitter than ever post-split from Tristan Thompson.

Khloe had her hair slicked back in a low-bun and wore natural makeup for the post, which she captioned, “Denim Swim @goodamerican.”

She later shared a pic of the swimsuit in action as she was seen walking through the clear blue water in Turks and Caicos while on vacation with her children, as well as her sister Kim Kardashian, and Kim’s children.

Khloe could be seen walking through the water and turning around to show off from the back, though her nieces kept photo-bombing her.

She wrote in the caption, “I swear I’m almost done with vacation photos 🤣My Nieces won’t let me live and take my content.”

Khloe showed off her weight loss in a hot pink bikini in Turks and Caicos

In a decidedly brighter swimsuit shot, Khloe wore a hot pink string bikini paired with a straw sun hat and black sunglasses. She was once again in the clear blue water, enjoying her vacation under the summer sun.

She tagged her Good American brand in the post, which featured several similar photos of the reality star looking at the sun.

The Kardashians Season 2 is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.