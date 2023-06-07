Khloe Kardashian shows slender frame in skintight spandex and knee-high boots

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian revealed a stunning look at her trim figure as she prepared to take a drive somewhere in a luxury SUV with a white exterior.

The 38-year-old struck a series of poses in and out of the vehicle wearing a light grey spandex outfit with knee-high boots.

Her wavy blonde locks fell past her shoulders, while her makeup featured a pink lip or gloss to go with darker lashes and brows.

In one of the shots, re-shared by a celebrity Instagram account, The Kardashians star sat behind the steering wheel in the driver’s seat, staring intently at photo viewers and playfully asking, “Where to?”

Another shot has her looking toward the camera with the view from the passenger’s seat as Khloe holds her sunglasses, with her other hand on the wheel, ready to drive.

In another, Khloe poses standing outside of the car, resting her elbow on the top of the vehicle and keeping a leg raised with a boot in the car to reveal her slimmed-down figure.

Initially credited to Khloe’s Snapchat, it’s unknown how many views, messages, or reactions the images received. Still, based on her millions of social media followers, it was likely many.

Kim Kardashian previously commented on Khloe’s weight loss

While Khloe has slimmed down, some have shown concern over her weight loss. During an episode in Season 2 of The Kardashians, Khloe’s sister Kim told her, “You look very skinny,” before mentioning their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, had concerns.

“Not that I’m trying to out them, but Kendall and Kylie did say that they were a little concerned for you because you look really skinny and I said I think she’s a bit stressed,” Kim told Khloe.

According to The U.S. Sun, Kardashians fans and critics have previously voiced theories that Khloe’s weight loss was due to the heartbreak caused by her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The longtime NBA player and father of Khloe’s children had been involved in another affair and conceived another child with the woman when he was considered exclusive with Khloe. That led to a split again for the off-and-on couple and heartbreak for Khloe.

Per The Sun, speculation also arrived that Kim and Khloe had “secret plastic surgery” and possibly an “endoscopic sleeve,” a new type of minimally invasive surgery that helps with weight loss.

While the Kardashians have regularly confessed to using Botox and plastic surgery, the endoscopic sleeve was something suggested by a surgery blog in 2022 and not confirmed by the Kardashians.

Khloe revealed clothing brand Good American had its first store opening

Along with reality television, each of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters has their own brands they focus on. Among them are the Kourtney Kardashian brand Lemme, Kim’s SKIMS, and Khloe’s Good American.

Khloe officially launched the rand along with businesswoman Emma Grede in 2016 and hasn’t shied away from modeling various outfits on social media, here or there.

“We innovated from day one, offering quality, style and substance in every size—00-24. We’re committed to challenging industry norms to bring you a collection that is 100% inclusive, always,” part of Good American’s About Us reads.

In April, she rocked a pencil-thin leather or latex black skirt with a lighter-shade top for a stunning look. With that, she announced on Instagram that Good American opened its first store in Los Angeles, California.

“Our very first @goodamerican store is opening soon!! I’m so excited for everyone to experience GA IRL. Stay tuned for the grand opening of our flagship store at the Westfield Century City Mall 🤍” Khloe said in her caption.

The company started by selling jeans but has since expanded into many other items, including swimwear, shoes, dresses, tees, tanks, and more. However, jeans in varying styles remain among their website’s bestsellers, including Good Curve Straight Jeans for $135, the Always Fit Good Legs Straight Jeans for $159, and the Always Fits Good Skinny Jeans for $149.

The Kardashians episodes arrive Thursdays on Hulu.