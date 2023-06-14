Khloe Kardashian shows off ultra-thin physique in bikini for new swimwear line

Khloe Kardashian is getting down to business and down on a surfboard for her latest announcement.

The Kardashians star is not only getting down to business but looks smaller than ever in her recent photo campaign for Good American.

We know that Khloe has been putting in time and effort in the gym, but it seems that she’s not done yet!

She showed off some of her revenge body on Instagram while promoting a new partnership to her 309 million followers.

She posed on the ground with her back to a surfboard, arching her back just slightly to get the perfect model’s pose.

Behind her were rippling waves, and she simply captioned the post, “Surf’s up 6. 15.”

Khloe Kardashian announces Good American x Body Glove partnership

Her recent share was part of an announcement that Good American is teaming up with Body Glove to launch a swimwear collection.

Khloe’s brand, Good American, has consistently advocated for plus sizes and makes sure to include an array of sizes in their collections, so it seems likely that the new swim collection will also have a large variety of options.

Khloe has noted before on The Kardashians that it’s incredibly important to her that her clothing brand is inclusive and that any store that carries her brand has to carry its full range of sizes so that the plus size options don’t get skipped.

She confirmed in her announcement that the sizes would include a “curve lovin'” range, so don’t miss out on this new collaboration.

Khloe Kardashian promotes Hydrow

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Khloe likes to spend time in the gym using her Hydrow rowing machine. In fact, she enjoys the workout so much that she quickly became a brand partner with them after her first use.

The Hydrow rowing machines offer perfect full-body workouts with the essence of rowing on the water, all from inside your home or gym. They come with built-in interactive screens to make the workout more immersive.

For Khloe, there’s the added benefit of getting a full-body workout in a shorter amount of time, especially when she has things to do, like a busy family holiday or perhaps a Hulu filming schedule to follow.

If Khloe’s results are from the Hydrow alone, then we think it’s safe to say that it really works.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.