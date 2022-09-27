Khloe Kardashian shows off trim figure in crop top and clinging spandex skirt

Khloe Kardashian was spotted cozying up to Michele Morrone in a clinging crop top and skirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian is out here living her best life and has everyone saying, Tristan who?

The Kardashians star looked absolutely stunning while attending the Dolce & Gabbana afterparty in Milan, putting her incredibly toned legs on display and showing off her newly trim figure.

It appears as if Khloe is maintaining her significant weight loss, and she looked thinner than ever as she was pictured walking outside the show and backstage, where she posed with her sister Kim Kardashian and a slew of other pals.

Khloe wore a super tight, thigh-skimming white skirt that showed off her tan legs with a matching low-cut crop top.

On her arms, she wore what looked like separate sleeves that were bedazzled with silver jewels on the end.

She accessorized with a very sparkly silver purse, silver necklace, and white heels. She also threw on a pair of black sunglasses as she was papped outside, most likely to shield her eyes from the bright camera flashes.

Her hair is now long and parted in the middle with a honey blonde color that emphasized her golden glow.

Khloe captioned her Instagram shots of the outfit with a simple white heart.

Khloe Kardashian was pictured in group shots from the Dolce & Gabbana afterparty

Khloe also posted group shots that featured herself posing with a group of pals at the show, captioning the shot, “The group chat is back outside 🤍.”

Later on, she shared a picture of herself with her sister Kim, momager Kris Jenner, and a group of people from Dolce & Gabbana, captioning the image, “So proud of my sister and the entire @dolcegabbana team.”

Khloe was spotted getting cozy with Italian actor Michele Morrone

It was a big night for Khloe as she was spotted with not just a bunch of pals and her family but a new man.

The Good American founder was seen getting cozy backstage at the Dolce & Gabbana show, clinging on to Italian actor Michele Morrone.

He looked at Khloe intensely, as if he was about to kiss her while the pair posed for cameras, and their chemistry looked absolutely off the charts.

He became an overnight sensation after appearing in the movie 365 Days, a highly erotic film that was released on Netflix.

The pair were later spotted in a video taken by a fan as they chatted at the Dolce & Gabbana afterparty, where they were seen with their arms around each other.

A rep for Michele claimed he is not with Khloe but simply took a photo

Despite the appearances, a rep for Michele claimed he is not with Khloe.

The rep told Us Weekly, “They were both at the Dolce & Gabbana show and the fashion brand asked them to take a photo together. He thought Khloe was very nice. That was the extent of their interaction.”