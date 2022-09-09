Khloe Kardashian shows off tiny waist in skimpy bikini

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her revenge body again. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s incredible body transformation is clearly not a secret and The Kardashians star is showing it off yet again in a very skimpy bikini.

The third Kardashian sister has been going hard in the gym over the last few years and her dedication is clearly paying off.

In the latest Khloe bikini photo, she captioned it to let fans know that it was taken “a few weeks ago” and she looks fantastic.

Khloe looked to be taking a photo as her own image was snapped. In it, she stood to the side, showing off her incredibly slender profile and six-pack abs. The silver bikini top was held up by two spaghetti straps connected to triangle cups for a barely-there look. The bikini bottoms matched the top and featured a very thin band that sat high on each hip.

With her back foot pointed, fans could see the muscle definition in Khloe’s leg as she posed.

The 38-year-old mom of two tagged Good American, letting her fans know that the gorgeous two-piece came from her own brand.

Khloe Kardashian’s workout is intense

Back in June, Khloe’s trainer shared her workout and it’s safe to say that she works hard to stay slim and trim.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Joel Bouraima aka Coach Joe took to her sister Kourtney’s Poosh website with all the details, revealing that Khloe works out five days a week, Monday through Friday, at 6 am.

She puts in an hour of work for each sweat session, working in both cardio and circuit training, alternating upper and lower body workouts each day.

Khloe has her own professional gym right in her home so she doesn’t have to leave to get her workout on. That’s pretty convenient considering she’s a mother of two now, having welcomed a baby boy over the summer with now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian opens up about weight loss

It’s no secret that Khloe first started losing weight while she was dealing with her divorce from Lamar Odom but she didn’t stop there.

After having her daughter True in 2018, Khloe was on a mission to get in the best shape of her life. Considering all the drama going on in her relationship with Tristan at the time, you could consider it Khloe’s revenge body because she started working out and slimming down with a vengeance.

All in all, Khloe revealed that she lost nearly 60 pounds after True was born, dropping to her lowest weight ever, which she says is in the 150-pound range.

“After I had True I lost 50 pounds — or almost 60 pounds, actually, now — but I, of course, dieted after that,” Khloe explained in a POOSH interview with her sister, Kourtney. “If you’re trying to lose a significant amount of weight … diet and exercise go hand in hand.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.