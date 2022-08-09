Khloe Kardashian shows off tiny frame in tight black mini dress days after birth of son

Khloe Kardashian stepped out in a clinging LBD for dinner in L.A. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Khloe Kardashian stepped out for dinner on Sunday night, clearly not sleep deprived from her new baby and needing a mom’s night out.

The Kardashians star looked absolutely sensational with her recent weight loss on full display in a figure-hugging dress that also showed off her toned legs.

Khloe dined at the famous celebrity eatery Nobu in Malibu, California, and rocked a skintight, black mini dress that featured long sleeves and a high neckline.

On top of the sleeves, Khloe wore a bangle on each wrist, and despite the fact that it was nighttime, she wore black sunglasses.

Her hair was pulled back into a tight bun with two strands of hair hanging in her face and her lips were a dark maroon color.

She paired the ensemble with matching black ankle booties, unique gold earrings, and a light blue handbag.

Khloe Kardashian recently welcomed her new son via surrogate

Just days ago, Khloe welcomed her son via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, who was conceived in November before it was revealed to Khloe that Tristan had cheated on her.

Khloe Kardashian stepped out in a tight, black mini dress. Pic credit: ShotbyNYP/Backgrid

Khloe has fully moved on and has been very clear in that,” a source told E! News.

Khloe split up with the man she was seeing and welcomed her new son all within a day

It’s been an extremely busy few days for Khloe after she broke up with the private equity investor she was seeing and whose identity we never did figure out.

As for why the Good American founder chose to keep the news swept under the carpet for the time being, “Khloe kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety and to protect her mental health from judgment from the public as a result of Tristan’s actions,” the source said.

There wasn’t any drama, with a source telling Daily Mail that it “slowly fizzled out over the last few weeks.”

It’s hard to believe any guy would break up with Khloe after she posted a series of bikini pictures while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, displaying her incredible weight loss from the last couple of years.

Last week Khloe showed off her sensational curves in a Good American, denim bikini that pushed up her chest and emphasized her assets.

She captioned the shot, “Denim Swim @goodamerican,” and received likes from her sister Kylie Jenner and model Emily Ratajkowski.

In another shot from a luxurious boat, Khloe was seen lounging on top in a black string bikini and showing off her curves. She wore her blonde hair down.

Khloe appeared to enjoy spending time with her crazy-toned physique on display, even arching her back in one of the carousel photos.

She vacationed with her sister Kim and their children, looking completely carefree as she posed in a variety of swimsuits at the famous island destination to the stars.