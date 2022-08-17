Khloe Kardashian shared special birthday wishes for Kylie Jenner. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian looked better than ever in an Instagram tribute to her sister Kylie. The star wore a shiny silver dress that showed off her tan, toned legs.

A tight ponytail showed off her slim face. She accessorized with a matching sequined bag and shoes.

Kylie also looked stunning in the picture. The makeup mogul wore a skintight printed bodysuit that showed off her famous curves. The younger Kardashian kept her accessories simple with matching sandals and left her long hair down.

In a long caption, Khloe shared her love for her younger sibling. The star described her sister by saying that she is, “someone so kind yet bada**. Someone so passionate about life. Someone so loving and nurturing.”

Khloe heaped praise on Kylie, complimenting her growth as a mother and business woman. She closed out the caption by saying, “I pray you know how obsessed I am with you. I love you infinitely my soulmate sister.” Khloe let her millions of followers know just how much she loves her little sister!

The star also shared a number of other pictures in the post. The second picture showed Khloe lovingly kissing Kylie’s baby bump.

The other pictures included a snap of Kylie holding her niece True and a picture of Khloe and Kylie from the Met Gala earlier this year. The post showed off the various looks and hair colors the stars have rocked over the years.

Khloe’s showing off her hard work in the gym

Khloe isn’t shy about showing off her toned body on her Instagram page. She regularly posts bikini selfies and snaps from the gym.

The star has long been a fitness fanatic and Khloe loves to show off her hard work.

Last week, she showcased her abs in a blue two-piece from her brand Good American’s new swim line.

The Kardashian family keeps growing

It’s been a big week for the Kardashian fam. Khloe and her on-again-off-again beau Tristian Thompson recently welcomed their second child via surrogate.

The pair have yet to share the name of their new addition. The stars also share a daughter, True Thompson, who was born in 2018.

Kylie’s family has also grown this year. She gave birth to her second child, a boy, in February of this year and we still don’t know his name either after Kylie revealed that they are no longer calling him Wolf.

Kylie also shares daughter Stormi with her longtime partner Travis Scott. The reality star and rapper have been together since 2017.