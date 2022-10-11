Khloe Kardashian shows off slim figure in thigh-skimming minidress 

Khloe Kardashian looked amazing in a white minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Khloe Kardashian looked terrific this week as she stepped out at an event to support her sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

The 38-year-old reality star stunned in a figure-hugging, patterned white minidress that skimmed her toned thighs.

Khloe teamed the look with a calf-length white trench and white thigh-high boots.

Posing with her good friend Malika Haqq, Khloe wore her honey-blonde hair loose around her shoulders and added a statement layered necklace to complete her outfit.

Walking the unconventional purple carpet with her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as their momager Kris Jenner, Khloe later took to Instagram to congratulate Kourtney on the launch of her new vitamin brand Lemme.

“LEMME tell you something about my sister, @kourtneykardash, she is not one to be played with,” Khloe told her 276 million followers. “Kourt, I am so proud of you and all that you have done. Starting @lemme has been years in the making. You deserve all the success life has to offer you and I am so grateful the world gets to see how hard you’ve been working on your passion project.”

Khloe Kardashian’s secret health battle

Later in the day, Khloe also revealed the mystery behind the bandaid she had been spotted wearing on her face.

The star — who shares daughter True, 4, and a baby boy with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson — told fans that she’d had a lump on her face biopsied when she noticed it had not disappeared after seven months.

After two dermatologists examined the worrisome spot, Khloe continued that she was told the tumor must be removed immediately, so she enlisted the help of family friend Dr. Garth Fischer, who she knew would “take incredible care of [her] face.”

Thankfully, Khloe added that everything went smoothly, and she is now in the healing process and encouraged her fans to be diligent with checking themselves as well as attending their annual doctor appointments.

“Garth I am so beyond grateful for you!” she said. “I know how deeply you didn’t want to cut my face, but you did it to protect me. I trust you with everything and I’m so grateful we caught this early.”

Khloe Kardashian wows in a SKIMS bodysuit

Earlier in the week, Khloe wowed fans when she posed in a backless black bodysuit.

The Good American owner looked incredible in the outfit from her sister Kim’s brand, SKIMS.

Pairing the look with a pair of extreme thigh-high boots — which ended just below her behind — Khloe styled the simple outfit with diamond rings and wore her hair in mermaid waves.