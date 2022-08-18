Khloe Kardashian shows off massive weight loss in tight leather pants

Khloe Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is selling her merch and turning heads with her whittled-down frame.

Much like 41-year-old sister Kim Kardashian, the 38-year-old has been steadily dropping pounds over 2022 – the new Khloe is ripped, skinny, and a shadow of her former self.

Posting new photos to promote her best-selling Good American brand recently, the blonde showed off her denims by posing on the floor and in a sea of her GA jeans. She opted out of modeling any of them, instead squeezing her frame into a clingy pair of black leather pants.

Sizzling as she posed amid endless pairs of jeans and lying on the ground, the former E! star folded a leg as she drew attention to her slender upper body and minuscule waist – Khloe added in slouchy and black heeled boots, plus a tight black top.

“Baby blues @goodamerican,” she wrote, adding in blue heart emoji to match all the jeans on show.

Khloe is followed by over 268 million on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian stuns in minidress for big family birthday

Kylie Jenner turned 25 earlier this month, and it was family vibes galore as the Kylie Skin founder hung out with her nearest and dearest and enjoyed major yacht perks, complete with shots enjoyed with her sisters.

Taking to Instagram to shout out her youngest half-sister, Khloe wrote, “Every day, every year, I get to witness your incredible growth as a mother, sister, friend, business woman. Seeing your passion and fierce protection of your inner circle is inspiring and admirable. Kylie you have changed all of our lives the moment you were brought into this world. My life completely changed for the better the Second you were born. Life is better because of you.”

Khloe Kardashian joins Kylie as mom of two

Much like Kylie, Khloe is now a mother of two. Khloe, already a mom to 2018-born True Thompson, has welcomed her second child with cheating ex Tristan Thompson via a surrogate – the pregnancy was announced this summer after Khloe and Tristan split for good earlier this year.

Khloe has welcomed a baby boy with the NBA player she ditched in 2022. Sources, however, claim that Khloe and Tristan were close to fixing all the things that were wrong in their relationship.

“Khloe went through such a roller-coaster of emotion when the news came out that Tristan had fathered a child, but ultimately she was able to get to a place of forgiveness with him,” a Hollywood Life source dished.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.