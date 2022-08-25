Khloe Kardashian shows off massive weight loss in denim leotard

Khloe Kardashian showed off massive weight loss in a denim leotard. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Khloe Kardashian keeps getting thinner and thinner, showing off the results of her recent weight loss on social media as she dons a variety of bikinis and denim from her clothing line, Good American.

The Kardashians star wore a denim bodysuit from her line, and it was unbuttoned quite low to reveal her chest. She looked at the camera as she lifted the collar, and ran her red manicured fingers down her body.

She wore her hair slicked back in a tight, chic bun, and her makeup featured several gray and purple eyeshadow colors with black liner that gave her eyes a smokey look, along with a pale pink lip.

Khloe linked the bodysuit she was wearing, which recently dropped, as part of the new Denim Obsessed collection. It retails for $173 and is also available in black.

The description says, “You asked, we delivered – our signature compression bodysuits are now available in denim. The Denim Bodysuit is a versatile staple that can be dressed up or down.”

On the new collection page, the website writes, “Serve your curves in matchy matchy denim – bralettes, bodysuits, vests, corsets, and more.”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian created Good American as a clothing line for all body types

While she has made a considerable effort to lose an incredible amount of weight in the last couple of years, along with a glow-up that would put even Adele to shame, Khloe created a denim line that would be suitable for all body types.

The sizes range from 00-32, and in March they started stocking up to size 26 on e-tailer Revolve, which for years now has faced pressure from customers to expand their sizes.

Just before that Spring launch, Khloe told Bustle, “At our core, the desire is to make fashion as inclusive as possible and for women to feel empowered and represented.”

“Fashion sometimes gets really intimidating, and people feel that they can’t venture out into certain things because they were only shown certain silhouettes or styles,” she added.

When the outlet asked about her favorite piece to wear, Khloe even said she prefers the body suit. She said, “I love our bodysuits. I love the fabrication of them and just how you feel so sucked-in and supported.”

Khloe doesn’t like to use the term ‘plus-size’ for Good American

While the denim company does make clothes for all sizes, Khloe told Harpers Bazaar in 2016 that she would prefer it if people didn’t refer to her line as “plus-size.”

She told the publication, “We consider this a line for the everyday woman. We believe in embracing a woman’s curves and I feel like now so many people are breaking down these barriers of not only going to a size 6 or 8, which is considered ‘normal.'”

Season 2 of The Kardashians will begin streaming on Hulu on September 22.