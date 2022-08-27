Khloe Kardashian shows off insanely toned abs in an array of sparkly bikinis

Khloe Kardashian showed off her toned frame in an array of sparkly bikinis. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian is taking sister Kim Kardashian’s advice about working hard as she shares numerous promotional pictures for Good American on her social media pages.

The Kardashians star shared several shots of herself in sparkly bikinis, showing off her ever-shrinking frame with the confident vibe of someone who has achieved a major glow-up.

Khloe wore a burnt orange, one-shoulder top as she gave the camera a kiss and showed off her glam makeup. Her blonde hair was tossed to the side with gold hoop earrings visible underneath.

On top of the photo, she wrote, “Always fits one shoulder top in Orange creme,” and she tagged Saks Fifth Avenue to let her followers know they could get their hands on it there.

Khloe is a fan of showing off her bikini body on Instagram and has no problem promoting her line using herself as a model.

Khloe has told numerous media outlets that she and co-founder Emma Grede want women to be able to feel fashionable no matter their size.

Pic credit: @KhloeKardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian tried on several sparkly bikinis as she showed off her toned frame

The second shot, posted to her Instagram Stories, showed Khloe in a fun pose as she lay on the ground in a silver, sparkly bikini and looked up at the camera giving her eyes a stunning sparkle.

She told her followers it was the “sparkle scoop top in silver.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @KhloeKardashian/Instagram

Khloe continued with the try-on haul, showing off her gym-honed frame in a sparkling hot pink bikini that emphasized her curves with a lifted top, and tiny matching bottoms. She threw on a button-down cardigan in the same color, giving the camera a more sultry stare.

She wrote, “Sparkle demi top, Sparkle better bikini bottom, and sparkle ruched mini dress in Hawaiian pink.”

Pic credit: @KhloeKardashian/Instagram

Khloe was clearly busy as she tried on several sparkly bikinis, posting the last photo in a silver set, featuring the same top as her earlier Instagram Story.

However, Khloe showed off the matching bottoms along with her toned abs as she appeared to look at herself in the mirror.

She wrote, “Sparkle scoop top and good waist cheeky in silver.”

Pic credit: @KhloeKardashian/Instagram

Khloe’s denim line Good American is size inclusive

The reality star and entrepreneur may have lost a ton of weight recently, but she is still all about body positivity and her Good American line is proof of that.

The denim line is size inclusive, ranging from 00 up to 32, and they don’t use the words “plus-size.” Khloe opened up to Teen Vogue about her reasoning for that, claiming she used to be fat-shamed herself.

She told the publication, “I used to be heavier and bigger, and a lot of the designer denim boutiques didn’t carry my size. I always felt fat-shamed, and it was embarrassing, and you don’t feel good about yourself. I wanted to wear the denim that my sisters wear, and be cute and fashionable.”

She later added that she was grateful that Nordstrom would be carrying pieces from the collection since they wouldn’t be separating everything into “plus-size” and “standard size.”

The Kardashians Season 2 begins streaming on Hulu September 22.