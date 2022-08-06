Khloe Kardashian shows off increasingly thin frame in crop top and leggings

Khloe Kardashian looked incredibly fit in a crop top and leggings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian is the incredibly shrinking woman as she looks thinner than ever after rapidly losing weight recently.

The Kardashians star posed in tight, black leggings and a matching crop top on Friday.

Khloe’s toned physique on display as she worked up a sweat at the gym.

Her outfit emphasized her incredibly trim waist and famous rear as she pointed her toe in a mirror selfie.

She covered her face with her phone and wore her platinum blonde hair down, along with a pair of hot pink Nike sneakers.

Khloe is very into working out at the gym, with fans wondering if it’s her revenge body.

Khloe Kardashian showed off her trim figure in a variety of bikinis in Turks and Caicos

Khloe recently returned from a vacation to Turks and Caicos with her sister Kim Kardashian and their daughters.

The pair posed in several bikinis, making sure to show off their new bodies after they both dropped an exceptional amount of weight.

Khloe recently showed off her trim figure in a denim bikini from her own brand Good American in a racy Instagram post.

She took a video in front of her mirror wearing the bikini that emphasized her slim figure and pushed up her assets as she turned each way, admiring the view.

Her hair was slicked back into a tight bun, and she stepped back and forth to show off her body.

She captioned the video, “Denim Swim @goodamerican,” and it received over likes from Khloe’s sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, as well as model Emily Ratajkowski.

Khloe and Tristan Thompson welcomed a son via surrogate

The father of Khloe’s daughter True, Tristan Thompson, cheated on Khloe and fathered a child with another woman in dramatic revelations, which played out on The Kardashians.

Despite splitting up in January, Khloe and Tristan welcomed a son via surrogate yesterday, who was conceived in November before news of Tristan’s cheating scandal broke.

In a June episode of The Kardashians, the family was seen finding out about Tristan’s transgressions, with Kim absolutely enraged at what she was reading.

During the episode, Kim was seen on the phone with her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, saying, “Khloé threw him his 30th birthday, so he went home from the birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl. I just sent it to him, and I go, ‘Does Khloé know about this?’”

Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan’s son Theo in December after a paternity lawsuit drama that humiliated Khloe.

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, September 22 on Hulu.