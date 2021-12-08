Khloe Kardashian shows off her curves and ‘good lighting’ following Tristan Thompson paternity allegations

Khloe Kardashian attended the People’s Choice Awards after a woman accused Tristan Thompson of fathering her baby. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Khloe Kardashian recently made her first red carpet appearance since Tristan Thompson allegedly had a new baby.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s ex has been in the news after a woman named Maralee Nichols accused him of being the father of her baby boy.

His paternity lawsuit surfaced months following Thompson and Kardashian’s reunion earlier this year. In June 2021, the reality star stated that she wanted more children with the Sacramento Kings player soon.

Amid Thompson’s paternity and child support allegations, Kardashian has remained silent. Instead, she used her popular Instagram page to flaunt her People’s Choice Awards event look.

Khloe Kardashian posed for the camera to accept a People’s Choice Award for Best Reality Show

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, Kardashian attended the PCAs with her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kim Kardashian. Earlier this year, the family received the Best Reality Show nomination for KUWTK. They took home the award during the E! network event, and Kardashian accepted the honor with Kim and Jenner.

After the award show, the Revenge Body star posted multiple photos of her outfit on Instagram. The 37-year-old mother of one showed off her legs in a sparkly, silver mini dress. Kardashian also added clear heels to the look and styled her blonde hair in long, loose curls. She seemingly went with a faux tan, eyelashes, and brown lip gloss for her makeup.

During her home photoshoot, Kardashian posed next to a white wall, her staircase, and parts of the living room. She also took turned to one side of her body in multiple snaps. In one timeline post, fans can see the E! star giving the middle finger to the camera.

“Nothing quite like good lighting ✨,” Kardashian wrote underneath one Instagram carousel.

Khloe Kardashian thanked fans for their support amid Tristan Thompson baby drama

While accepting the award for Best Reality Show, the Kar-Jenners shared how much they appreciate the support they received from fans. In June 2021, KUWTK ended its run on E! after 20 seasons. Although she didn’t speak about her ex’s reported new child, Kardashian did address the viewers who remained with the show for almost two decades.

“Everyone who has supported us, old and new—we read the comments, we see the social posts, and it’s awesome,” Kardashian said at the PCAs. “A big shout-out to all of our fan accounts. You all never miss a beat.”

The Good American CEO and Thompson broke up in February 2019 after he allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods. However, they decided to try dating again following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In March 2021, though, Thompson admittedly slept with Nichols while he and Kardashian were together.