Khloe Kardashian is showing her curves in a double denim look as she promotes her clothing line, Good American. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian looked gorgeous as she promoted her brand, Good American, by showing skin and representing her denim.

The reality TV star made good use of her 280 million Instagram followers, posting a captivating shot for the enjoyment of her sizable following.

The post showed Khloe as she worked her angles while posing against a neutral wall. As she posed, she cast a shadow against the backdrop, which created a beautiful silhouette shot.

She rocked high-waisted, distressed jeans by Good American and paired the pants with a long, textured denim jacket. Khloe opted to wear nothing underneath the denim jacket, adding to the sultry vibe of the shot.

A spotlight shone down upon the beauty as she placed one hand on her jacket and the other on her thigh.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her light brown hair cascaded to her waist with soft waves.

She donned soft glam makeup with faux lashes, lined eyes, bronzed cheeks, and a matte lip. She also sported her lengthy signature acrylics in a light pink shade. Khloe chose simple accessories with a gold necklace and statement ring as her only jewelry.

She referenced her denim-on-denim look in the caption and tagged Good American.

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American denim line

The latest modeling pictures weren’t Khloe’s first rodeo. She has modeled for Good American since she and Emma Grede co-founded the brand in 2016.

Good American touts size inclusivity, with sizes ranging from 00-32, offering fabulous fashions for different body types.

Khloe told Bustle, “At our core, the desire is to make fashion as inclusive as possible and for women to feel empowered and represented.”

And that is exactly what Khloe and her talented team did with Good American.

Khloe continued, “I will say what I wear the most — the longest, because we’ve had denim the longest — is our denim. I am a Good Legs girl.”

Khloe Kardashian models for Lemme Sleep

Khloe has also served as a model for her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s 2022-founded supplement line, Lemme. So far, Kourtney has released Lemme Chill, Lemme Debloat, Lemme Matcha, and Lemme Focus.

The fifth product from the Lemme line launched today, called Lemme Sleep.

The product is said to be non-habit-forming, with ingredients like melatonin, magnesium, l-theanine, chamomile, and lavender, helping to promote regular sleep patterns.

Khloe served as the star of the Lemme Sleep campaign, dressed as a dreamy sleep fairy who looked gorgeous and sparkly.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.