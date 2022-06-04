Khloe Kardashian shows braless in tight latex dress

Khloe Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is impressing fans in a skintight latex look while also going braless. The 37-year-old reality star continues to make headlines for having shed weight since splitting from NBA player Tristan Thompson, and it also looks like she’s living her best life.

Shortly before the weekend, the Good American founder posted her latest look to her Instagram Stories, going tight in pink and rocking the latex trend also adored by 41-year-old sister Kim Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian goes skintight in a braless latex dress

Kardashian was photographed hitting up a West Hollywood dining spot as she grabbed a bite with sister Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner.

Khloe squeezed her frame into an impossibly tight and sleeveless dress in pink latex, seemingly channeling the look donned by Kim back in 2015.

The Hulu star showed off her tiny waist while in nude perspex heels, also affording a chesty view as she ditched her bra.

Khloe wore her bleach blonde hair long and waved, also carrying a pink and monogrammed Fendi purse. Fans were quick to repost the stories.

Khloe’s dress was from popular brand Atsuko Kudo – of course, the glam queen wore a bespoke version. Khloe has also been busy promoting her own clothing label, one she launched back in 2016. Earlier this year, Good American dropped its Good Swim range, with photos of Khloe in pink and silver glitter bikinis quickly making headlines.

Khloe Kardashian sizzles while launching Good Swim

Speaking about her brand’s expansion, Khloe revealed: “In the past, I was a one-piece girl. There weren’t a lot of other options like two-pieces on the market that I felt comfortable yet stylish wearing. With Good American Swim, we wanted to alleviate those pain points that so many women face when finding the perfect suit, and offer quality swimwear for all women to look and feel their absolute best.” In her People feature, the body-positive star added:

“We designed Always Fits Swim with a knitted stretch fabric which has a really nice, textured feel. It stretches with your body to provide a smooth and super flattering fit.” Also, retailing swimwear are sisters Kim (via her SKIMS line) and Kylie Jenner (via Kylie Swim).

“Women’s bodies change so much throughout our adult lives. We wanted to offer Swim that would evolve with those changes and size fluctuations, and move with the curves of our bodies, guaranteeing the perfect fit, time and time again,” Khloe also stated.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.