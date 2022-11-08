Khloe Kardashian looked fabulous as she announced a new release from her clothing company, Good American. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian showed off a slim figure and darker hair as the beautiful reality star announced a new collection.

Khloe made the announcement with a joint post on Instagram featuring her clothing line, Good American.

And with a staggering 279 million followers on the social media platform, Khloe’s decision to advertise on Instagram made all the sense in the world.

She posted two gorgeous photos to celebrate the news of a new launch, arriving on Thursday.

The theme was diamonds and denim, and Khloe certainly dressed the part.

The mother of two rocked a darker blonde shade than fans have seen lately.

Khloe Kardashian dazzles in diamonds and denim

Khloe posed in front of a neutral background with a wind machine blowing her freshly dyed tresses.

The first photo featured Khloe as she placed her arms together and extended her hands toward the camera. She wore a disco ball crop top with an asymmetrical hem.

Khloe paired the silver top with high-waisted, light-wash jeans featuring two rips, one above each knee. Each of the rips showed Khloe’s bronzed thighs and featured dangling crystals, adding to the chic vibe of the look.

The entrepreneur rocked a full beat with glossy lips and dramatic winged eyeliner in true Kardashian style. She took her eye makeup to the next level with rhinestones around each eye as she matched the shoot’s theme.

Khloe rocked her signature lengthy acrylics in a pretty pink color with one diamond on each nail.

She dropped her straps in the second photo, revealing bronzed skin.

Khloe’s caption read, “Shine bright like a 💎 @goodamerican Diamond Life collection out this Thursday, November 10th.”

Her latest Good American launch showed how far she has come since launching the brand.

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American favorites

Khloe launched Good American in 2016 with the help of co-founder Emma Grede.

One of the overarching messages that Good American proudly promotes is size inclusivity. As such, fans may enjoy a range of sizes from 00-32.

Khloe spoke with Bustle about her favorite things to wear from her line.

She shared, “Either a pair of skinny jeans and a bodysuit — that’s very much me — or a pair of leggings and a fitted top.”

Khloe continued, “And both of those are a very structured and tailored look. I love a bodysuit and jeans, because it’s clean visually and it’s a no-fuss type of thing, and leggings and a T-shirt are just comfortable.”

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.