Reality TV star and entrepreneur Khloe Kardashian brought a stunning shimmery vibe as she stepped out for a recent birthday celebration.

Khloe was among the guests with her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, as they attended a birthday bash for Khloe’s friends, twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

For the event, Khloe donned a sparkling silver mini dress from Dolce & Gabbana. The sparkling attire featured a drawstring detail on the bust.

Along with the eye-catching mini dress, Khloe had a matching D&G handbag and elegant heels.

A photo Khloe shared from Simon Huck on her Instagram Story revealed the side stitches on the dress, which tied at the bottom edge and helped reveal a bit of skin on her fit frame.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Also pictured in the photo is the birthday girl Malika, who was celebrating her 40th at the bash in West Hollywood.

Khloe Kardashian at a birthday bash for friends. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian attended twins’ birthday with her ex, Tristan Thompson

In addition to her IG Story, Khloe shared a carousel of photos with her 297 million followers that showed her absolutely rocking the attire.

“Shimmer and Shine Baby! It’s a must for the twins 40th birthday,” Khloe wrote in her Instagram caption, sharing five images of her outfit.

In the first photo, Khloe has her wavy locks flowing to the sides as she strikes a sideways pose and holds a hand up to reveal her long, white, manicured nails.

She also made sure to tag everyone responsible for bringing her captivating look to life. That included Andrew Fitzsimons for hair, Ash K. Holm for the glam, Sunkissed by Jenni for the spray tan, as well as Chaun Legend and Mille Machado for her nails.

Ricardo Horactio also received credit for capturing Khloe’s incredible look in photos.

The fun-filled birthday celebration took place at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. As mentioned, several of Khloe’s sisters were there, as well as their mom Kris Jenner.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson was also at the event with her. Per ET’s report, Tristan went with an all-black leather ensemble and wore sparkling sneakers that matched Khloe’s dress.

Khloe Kardashian added Hydrow to her fitness routine

Khloe’s slender and fit figure was visible in the recent photos she shared from the big birthday celebration. That highlights her journey toward getting in better shape and the incredible weight loss she achieved.

According to an InStyle interview, she credits Hydrow for helping her get efficient workouts lately. The device might be considered the Peloton of rowing machines as it has realistic instructor-led courses on virtual water.

“It’s so tranquil and beautiful. It’s so relaxing, the sound of the water. Sometimes I just need an outlet to get away. I’m not a big runner, so for rowing, the sound of the water, it makes me feel like I can do it much longer because it’s relaxing,” Khloe told InStyle.

She mentioned that she discovered the device from her mother, who was using it after hip surgery due to it being easier on the joints.

Khloe seems to love what the rowing machine offers as it works a good portion of the body. She considers it a “big bang for your buck,” and “a kick-a** machine.”

The reality TV icon said she was motivated to get into the gym and work out years ago following her divorce from former NBA star Lamar Odom. However, she passed along advice for others as far as staying persistent and consistent in achieving fitness goals.

“I think you have to listen to your body for sure, but no one’s going to push you. So you do have to listen to yourself and know when you’re really tired versus making excuses. The beginning is the hardest — I think the first three weeks are the biggest challenge. And then, once you get over that, I do feel like everyone finds a rhythm,” she said.