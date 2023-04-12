Khloe Kardashian took a break from teasing to give her mom some praise with a public declaration on Wednesday.

Posting with her 304 million Instagram followers, Khloe extended gratitude toward the woman who created her.

Not only did Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, give birth to the reality star, but she has also managed her career.

Although Khloe and Kris engaged in playful banter in front of millions over the years on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe proved how special Kris was with a recent caption.

Khloe posted a two-part Instagram carousel, with the duo looking fabulous and ready to conquer the day.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Khloe revealed in the caption, Kris was the reason for her blessings and success.

Khloe Kardashian appreciates momager Kris Jenner in a heartfelt Instagram post

The first picture saw Kris rocking sunglasses and pouting her lips while standing beside Khloe. The momager rocked yellow silk pajamas, looking chic and comfortable.

Khloe was gorgeous with her tresses slicked back in a bun, pouting her lips in typical Kardashian-Jenner fashion. Her makeup was stunning, with rosy cheeks, a matte lip, and lavish lashes.

In the second shot, Kris removed her sunglasses and smiled at the camera. Meanwhile, Khloe angled her head with another pout. She wore lace bunny ears — the perfect accessory for Easter.

The ladies rocked major sparkles, with Kris donning oversized diamond studs and Khloe sporting a diamond cross.

Khloe’s caption read, “The reason for it all.” She also added a crown emoji, indicating Kris and her regal nature.

As for Kris, the housewife-turned-momager is certainly an aspirational story for those seeking motivation.

Meanwhile, Khloe has inspired millions in a different way. While Kris has demonstrated business prowess, Khloe has shown motivation.

Khloe Kardashian shares workout motivation

Last month, Khloe dropped a ton of information in an interview with InStyle. Khloe discussed her weight loss, including the original reason that she started exercising.

According to Khloe, her divorce from Lamar Odom prompted the lifestyle change.

Khloe revealed, “But the gym, what I put in it, I know I’m going to get out of it.”

She added, “And then just the release. If I’m having a really bad day.”

Khloe continued, revealing the most difficult part of starting a lifestyle change.

She explained, “The beginning is the hardest — I think the first three weeks are the biggest challenge. And then, once you get over that, I do feel like everyone finds a rhythm.”

Khloe advised readers to start with small, achievable goals to ensure success.

The Kardashians Season 3 debuts Thursday, May 25, on Hulu; Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available for streaming.