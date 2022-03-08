Khloe Kardashian shares sweet snaps of True Thompson in Gucci and she’s getting so tall

True Thompson rocked a Gucci outfit during a recent makeshift photoshoot with mom Khloe Kardashian. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian showed off her daughter True Thompson’s stylish Gucci outfit in a recent makeshift photoshoot.

Three-year-old True showed what a fashionista she is when she modeled a matching Gucci dress and coat paired with some super stylish accessories.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Khloe shared a series of sweet snaps of her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter True modeling her ultra-trendy outfit.

“We Gucci” was the caption Khloe chose for the pics, which showed True sporting her plaid Gucci coat with a matching sleeveless dress worn underneath.

The toddler paired her ensemble with tan-colored Fendi combat boots and an adorable glittery, crossbody basketball-shaped purse, likely paying homage to her dad, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

True wore her hair in a high, tight ponytail as she posed in several different spots. In one snap, True sat on the edge of a water fountain. In another, she walked through a garden and sat on a nearby bench in one pic.

In the last two pics, True posed with her mom Khloe. The duo shared a kiss as Khloe knelt down on the road to True’s level and sweetly held her face, giving her a daughter a kiss on the lips.

True sat on her mom Khloe’s knee in the last snap as they both smiled big for the camera. For the photos, Khloe wore a black bodysuit paired with black sweatpants and black tennis shoes and her long blonde waves cascaded down her back.

As with all of her Instagram pics, Khloe’s friends took to the comments where they gushed over True’s adorable photoshoot.

Khloe’s friends gush over True’s pics

Celebrity makeup artist Ash K. Holm wrote, “Angel baby!!”

Khloe’s BFF Malika Haqq commented, “My sweet baby girl,” to which Khloe replied, “@malika she loves her auntie Mika.”

“I can’t even make it!!! So sweet!!!,” commented singer Cassie. Khloe responded, “@cassie coming from the sweetest mommy ❤️❤️❤️”

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant wrote, “She’s so cute!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰”

Khloe shares her daughter True with Tristan Thompson, who recently fathered another child with Maralee Nichols. Despite the controversy surrounding their relationship, some fans think Khloe and Tristan might have reconciled, and their daughter True might have leaked the news.

During a recent Instagram Story, viewers claimed they heard True singing Happy Birthday to her dad in the background, signaling they were spending time together.

Once again, sparking rumors they’ve gotten back together, another recent post showed Khloe sporting a diamond ring from Tristan that he gifted her during the early stages of their relationship.

