Another day, another Khloe Kardashian slay.

The reality star, who welcomed a second child last year with Tristian Thompson, is no stranger to putting on a flawless display and wowed fans with her most recent share.

Khloe took to Instagram on March 2 to update fans with more snapshots of herself, and they certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

As of this writing, her post had more than 3,600 remarks in the comments section, suggesting how popular her latest look was with her 296 million followers.

“Many Moons Ago 🌙,” Khloe wrote in her caption, informing everyone that these pics are not brand new.

In the tags, she credited her hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons and makeup artist Ash K Holm for helping her achieve the killer look.

Khloe Kardashian is drop-dead gorgeous in throwback look

She shared a carousel post consisting of three images, and Khloe looked insane in a black-and-white figure-hugging dress that featured stars and long sleeves all over.

The item of clothing was semi-sheer and displayed a hint of her underwear underneath and fell below the knee area.

Khloe accessorized the look with numerous gold rings and large hoop earrings of the same color while rocking pointy acrylic nails painted with hot pink nail polish.

For her makeup, she dusted her eyes with eyeshadow, applied black eyeliner and a coat of lipstick, and sported her luscious brown wavy locks in a ponytail.

In the first slide, Khloe was captured from the waist up in front of a plain white backdrop. She rested both arms beside her and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Khloe leaned against the wall next to a large neon pink sign. She crossed one arm over and raised the other, showing off her fierce nails.

In the third and final frame, Khloe was caught in motion, playing with her hair.

Khloe Kardashian teamed up with her sisters to release fragrances

The Kardashian sisters have worked together numerous times to release products on the market.

In October 2019, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian each put out a perfume for the KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection that catered to their unique personalities.

“I wanted to create a fragrance that feels feminine, sexy and strong when I wear it. It’s such a dreamy scent with a mix of sweet florals and musk that can be worn from day to night,” Khloe wrote on Instagram for the launch of the scent.

“I’ve been wearing this non-stop and love it more and more every day,” she continued.