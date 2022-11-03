Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of son with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet picture of her two kids for Halloween. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Khloe Kardashian had a treat for her fans on Halloween!

The reality star shared a picture of her second child with Tristan Thompson.

In the picture, her daughter, True Thompson, was smiling while holding what appeared to be a big stuffed animal. However, Khloe revealed in her caption that the stuffed tiger was none other than True’s little brother, who dressed up for Halloween.

The mother of two has yet to reveal her son’s face or name to the public. However, she did say on the show that his name would start with a T.

Viewers got introduced to Khloe’s son on the premiere of The Kardashians, as she documented her surrogate giving birth.

In the episode, Khloe held her son against her in a hospital bed and showed him off to her family members via video call.

For the first time, Khloe posts a picture of him on her social media. Well, more of his costume and his sweet little Nike shoe. She captioned the photo, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother.” She added, “Shhhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over.”

Fans react to Khloe Kardashian’s picture of her son

Many fans responded to Khloe’s picture and said her kids were adorable. They also mentioned how cute her son’s little shoe was.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

But other viewers asked why she was keeping his name a secret. Others wondered why Khloe hadn’t shared a picture of her son’s face.

They pointed out that the Kardashian family shares everything about their life, so they couldn’t understand why her son’s name was suddenly a mystery.

One The Kardashians fan wrote, “So now everyone in this family is hiding their baby’s face.”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, has yet to share her and Travis Scott’s second child’s name.

They first said the boy would be named Wolf but later revealed that they had changed their minds.

Khloe Kardashian explained how her son was conceived

During the summer, news broke that Khloe was welcoming her second child with Tristan.

Fans were surprised since the two had broken up after Tristan cheated on her with Maralee Nichols and fathered another child.

The Good American cofounder gave more context during the premiere of the show. She explained that Tristan encouraged her to follow through with their surrogacy journey by a certain date.

The NBA player failed to mention to her that he had a baby on the way. Khloe and he conceived their second baby in late November 2021. Maralee gave birth to her and Tristan’s son, Theo, in early December.

Khloe explained in the emotional episode that she was blindsided and felt betrayed. To make matters worse, she revealed that she was secretly engaged to Tristan.

Tristan also has a four-year-old son, Prince, with his ex-Jordan Craig. The two broke up, and shortly after, Tristan started dating Khloe while Jordan was pregnant with his first child.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.