Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson could still be her ‘person’

For some people, cheating would be the end of the relationship, but that’s not true for everyone.

Khloe Kardashian has been through a lot with her relationship with Tristan Thompson, including several cheating scandals and a paternity scandal.

Still, the reality star cares for the basketball player, and we’ve seen some of that play out this season on The Kardashians. In the season, Tristan and his brother Amari are living with Khloe while Tristan’s home has some work done.

Scott Disick paid Khloe a visit and asked how things were going between the two and if they were sleeping together, to which Khloe responded that they are just co-parenting and do not share a bedroom.

While talking, Khloe admitted to Scott that Tristan could still be her “person” in the future, adding, “I don’t know what five or 10 years will bring.”

“If he’s my person, then he’s meant to be my person,” Khloé said in the October 12 episode. “But right now, I’m not going to make my life any harder than it has to be. So, I’m going to have as much of a seamless, fantastic co-parenting relationship as I can.”

Tristan Thompson slammed for not caring about his other kids

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, not everyone thinks that Tristan is a good dad to his children.

A family member of Tristan’s ex insisted that he only cares for his kids whom he shares with Khloe, and that he doesn’t care for the other children.

In fact, the family member stated that when it comes to his oldest son, Prince, he doesn’t even know where Prince goes to school anymore as he stopped paying for his school tuition and allegedly does not pay child support for his son.

Despite this negative feedback, members of the Kardashian-Jenner family still seem to hold Tristan in high esteem.

Kris Jenner reveals what’s most important when it comes to Khloe and Tristan’s relationship

Regardless of what the future brings, there’s one thing that’s important all around: the kids.

Nearly every member of the family has expressed how important it is for the kids to have a good environment to grow up in, and Kris Jenner echoed that sentiment in the most recent episode.

“I know that he is really sorry for the way that he hurt Khloé, and I’m sure that he regrets all of those mistakes every single day,” Kris said. “Really, the most important thing for everyone right now is raising the kids.”

Although they “know that Tristan has made some mistakes,” there is still a lot of love from the Kar-Jenner family left to give the basketball star.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.