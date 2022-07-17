Khloe Kardashian says romance isn’t a ‘priority’ while preparing for second baby

Khloe is hopeful she’ll find her happily ever after, but she isn’t concerned with that right now, say sources. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

Khloe Kardashian is dealing with a lot these days as she awaits the birth of her second child with Tristan Thompson, but romance isn’t on her priority list.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Khloe and Tristan are expecting their second child, a son, via surrogate. The news came as a shock to many Kardashians fans, given Khloe and Tristan’s past.

Tristan was involved in two major cheating scandals during his time with Khloe. Tristan got caught hooking up with Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods in 2019. In 2021, news broke that Tristan had an affair with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, which resulted in her becoming pregnant with their son, Theo.

Now that Khloe and Tristan are expecting their second child together — the couple already shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson — Khloe is putting things in perspective, and according to a source, having a romantic relationship doesn’t fit into her plans at the moment.

“Khloe truly believes that she will one day find the kind of love that she knows she deserves. But that day is not today,” a source close to Khloe told Hollywood Life. According to the source, Khloe’s first priorities these days are her daughter True and her newborn son, who is due to arrive any day now.

“Khloe has decided to put her love life on hold to make her number one priority her newborn baby and True. Second to that comes her health and her career,” the source added.

The Good American co-founder also reportedly dipped her toes back into the dating pool recently, something that reportedly made Tristan upset.

“She isn’t giving up on men, or anything like that. She knows that there is someone out there that will not ever want to cheat on her and will want the same things she wants,” says the source.

Khloe faced obstacles as she reentered the dating world

According to the insider, Khloe dating again reminded her that she’s worthy of a relationship in which she’s respected. They added, “Dipping her hand in the dating pond showed her that she is more than a catch and that she really can feel attraction to someone again and experience affection with someone. It’s something she had forgotten.”

A different source spoke to the outlet about Khloe facing some obstacles as she reenters the dating world, the biggest being that she had to keep the news of baby number two under wraps.

“Khloe’s beyond excited about the baby, so it’s been very hard for her to keep the news to herself — especially when people have been pushing her to get out and date and questioning why she wasn’t throwing herself into finding a new man,” the insider reported. “She couldn’t exactly share the real reason, that she’s about to welcome a new baby and that’s pretty much all she cares about.”

