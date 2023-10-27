Khloe Kardashian reveals she didn’t talk to Tristan Thompson for months after paternity scandal

Sometimes, things sting, and moving on from being wronged takes a while.

That was the case for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when his paternity suit with Maralee Nichols became public information.

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe revealed she didn’t talk to Tristan for several months following the suit breaking.

“What happened between me and Tristan, I’ve been cheated on by many people, I’ve dealt with it, I got it. This other situation was the most wild thing,” she told her best friend, Malika.

“And not only was it finding out he had someone else pregnant, but I secretly had my own surrogate pregnant. Never in a million years would I have thought that. Then, this whole year goes by, my son’s not even one yet, and look how much has changed.”

She added, “I didn’t speak to Tristan at all for six months. Not even about the kids. Now look, now we’re back to being really good friends.”

Khloe Kardashian admits Tristan is attractive but not for her anymore

Even though she spent a long time not talking to Tristan, things appear to be better between them as they navigate their new co-parenting relationship.

Plus, Khloe is ready to settle down and be married again, hopefully in a better marriage than her first.

However, she’s not going to settle.

That said, Khloe can’t deny that Tristan is attractive, even if she doesn’t think he’s attractive to her anymore.

“Tristan is so handsome, he’s a beautiful statue of a human. Like I’m not blind. But I can’t think about kissing him on the lips. None of that. It’s just not in my wheelhouse,” she admitted.

Khloe is focused on her family right now

Despite the desire to settle down and have a family, Khloe isn’t that concerned that she’s single right now. She’s too focused on her family to worry about being in a relationship.

She does, however, hope to date again one day.

“I want to date people, I think, and see what’s out there,” she said. “I want to feel proud like when I go into a room, and I’m with my man, and I don’t think everyone is laughing at me for being a weak b***h for staying with someone.”

Mom Kris Jenner seems more concerned, as she noted that she thinks Khloe should get back out in the world, but Khloe doesn’t share her mom’s concern.

After all, Khloe admitted that she already found her “happily ever after” in her kids.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.