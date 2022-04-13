Khloe Kardashian reveals sexy figure in a tight minidress

Khloe Kardashian is stunning a tight mini dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Khloe Kardashian is flaunting her revenge body for fans.

The reality tv star shared sexy new pictures that flatter her long, lean figure.

Khloe often shares pictures of herself in full glam with tiny outfits. Khloe rocked a tiny tan-colored dress and matching stilettos in the pretty pictures.

Khloe made headlines this week after she finally admitted to photoshopping a picture of her daughter True. The Kardashian clan has not revealed why a picture of True was photoshopped onto the body of Kylie’s daughter Stormi.

Khloe Kardashian shared gorgeous new pictures of herself in a tiny minidress.

A sunkissed Khloe poses on a gray couch as she wears tan heels that match her dress. She rocks a tiny latex tan dress with spaghetti straps. Her slender figure is on full display in the pictures. Khloe’s bleach blonde hair is in a middle part and features loose waves.

Khloe tagged her army of beauty professionals in the shots, makeup artist Ash Kholm and extension specialist Priscilla Valles.

She wrote for the caption, “Too tired to think of a caption.”

Always plugging their projects, big sister Kourtney wrote, “What about our new show launches tonight’s Westcoast at 9 pm and midnight east coast and anywhere else I can’t figure out time zones so check Hulu lol!”

Momager Kris Jenner wrote, “How about you are beautiful inside and out.”

The stunning pictures might be enough to draw attention away from Khloe’s photoshop scandal.

Khloe Kardashian admits to a Photoshop fail

Khloe Kardashian finally admitted that a theory fans had about photoshop was true.

The drama came to a head when Khloe posted a picture in celebration of her daughter True’s 4th birthday. When Khloe took True to Disneyland for her birthday this month, she admitted it was her daughter’s first time at Disneyland.

Earlier this year, a TikTok video went viral when the creator claimed that the Kardashians photoshopped a picture of True’s head over a picture of Stormi. The photo featured Kim’s daughter Chicago West and a distorted image of True at Disneyland.

Fans confronted Khloe with evidence of her lies, and she admitted the photoshop conspiracy was, in fact, true.

Welllppp I fucked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 13, 2022

A fan said, “the people have questions @KimKardashian @khloekardashian.”

Khloe responded to the fan and included a plug for her new reality show. She said, “Welllppp I f***ed this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else Our show airs in a few days.”

The Kardashians premieres on April 14th on Hulu.