Khloe Kardashian radiates in tight black bustier for dinner with Malika Haqq and Kris Jenner after The Kardashians’ big win

Khloe Kardashian showed off her stunning figure in a black jumpsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian had quite the night as she stepped out for the People’s Choice Awards along with her momager Kris Jenner and best friend Malika Haqq.

Khloe and Kris were color-coordinated in matching black ensembles, with Khloe wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit that featured a backless blazer.

Kris wore a similar outfit, though her blazer was off the shoulder and featured tulle at the neckline.

Malika apparently got the memo about wearing black, as she was similarly dressed in black trousers and a strapless black corset top.

The trio stepped out for dinner at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after the awards show which saw The Kardashians win The Reality Show of 2022 and Khloe win Reality TV Star of 2022.

Khloe radiated confidence despite her hair and wardrobe malfunctions and looked simply grateful to be there.

Khloe Kardashian stunned in a black jumpsuit after the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: TPG / BACKGRID

Kris Jenner radiated the same confidence, but as per usual, looked entirely supportive of her daughter while at the People’s Choice Awards, preferring that she take the spotlight.

Kris Jenner color coordinated with Khloe Kardashian at the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: TPG / BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian almost missed receiving her People’s Choice Award

It was quite an eventful night for Khloe, who almost missed receiving the award altogether after she was in the bathroom fixing her outfit.

Kris Jenner went up to the stage as The Kardashians was announced the winner, with Khloe joining her moments later after appearing absent for a few minutes.

She revealed via Instagram Stories later that she had experienced a wardrobe malfunction, though she appeared to still be in good spirits due to winning her awards.

She told her followers, “You guys, we just won People’s Choice and I’m so grateful, but, OK, my outfit broke! My outfit — the whole zipper popped open.”

She went on to claim her hair was a “disaster” but was incredibly excited about her awards.

The Kardashians star had big voluminous curls that appeared to be losing their strength as she stepped onto the stage at the People’s Choice Awards.

She told her followers, “You guys, my hair looks really good now. I’m telling you. I don’t know what happened on stage.”

The Season 2 finale of The Kardashians premiered last month on Hulu. Khloe revealed during her awards speech that they’re currently working on Season 3 of the show.

Khloe later shared pictures of her look to Instagram and thanked fans for voting for her and The Kardashians.

Khloe is co-founder of Good American denim brand

The Kardashians star is the co-founder of Good American and advertised her clothing brand while attending the Revolve Winterland festival.

Khloe showed off her incredible weight loss in a thigh-skimming leather miniskirt from the brand paired with a matching leather blazer, also from Good American.

She wore a simple black tank underneath and accessorized with a pair of strappy black heels that emphasized her slim, gym-honed legs.

The reality star parted her honey-blonde hair in the middle and let it fall gracefully down her shoulders, giving her a sun-kissed glow.

In the caption, she claimed she was “obsessed” with the Good American clothing items she was wearing and that they were perfect for the Revolve Winterland.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus but Season 1 and Season 2 can be streamed on Hulu.