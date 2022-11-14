Khloe Kardashian had a shady giveaway for her followers. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian might not be paying attention to her older sister’s legal troubles. The mother of two decided to hold a giveaway on her Instagram that might get the reality star in some serious trouble.

The television personality worked with Savvy Giveaways to gift a local follower a Nursery & Playroom valued at over $10,000.

In the photo, Khloe is seen in a bright pink shirt paired with denim jeans. She was surrounded by nursery items that could be any parent’s dream, but will any follower get to see their dream become a reality?

Her sister Kim Kardashian and family friend Scott Disick recently got into a lot of trouble when it came to doing these Instagram giveaways. The two are currently being sued for doing a “lottery” that has not actually given anything that was promised.

According to a lawsuit obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, the reality stars were sued for 20 million dollars due to “allegedly hawking a lottery but not coughing up any prizes.”

The two claimed a lucky winner would be gifted a 3-night vacation in Beverly Hills, two first-class tickets to Los Angeles, and a shopping trip.

While the lawsuit is ongoing, this could be a terrible sign for the reality stars if they cannot produce a reliable winner for their 2020 giveaway. Hopefully, the same fate for Khloe is also not around the corner.

Khloe Kardashian stuns for the CFDA

Khloe’s sister’s legal issues would not stop her from having a good time. She was seen being escorted to the CFDA by the established designer, Laquan Smith.

She looked stunning wearing a bronze spandex dress that looked like it was painted on her. The dress featured an asymmetrical sleeve with a cutout along her waist. The gown pooled down in a long train for a glamorous effect.

She pulled her hair back to show off her gorgeous makeup. Khloe had a dark brown smokey eye with nude lipstick.

Khloe Kardashian stuns for her Good American fashion brand

The Keeping up with the Kardashian alum decided to model for her own brand Good American.

She posted one of her promotional photos for the newest rhinestone jeans.

She wore a silver metallic tank top that cropped right at her waist.

She paired it with fitted jeans that were the star of the show. The jeans had cutouts over the thigh lined with rhinestones for a dazzling look.