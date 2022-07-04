Khloe Kardashian opens shirt with nothing underneath

Khloe Kardashian close-up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian looked flawless as she put a unique spin on shirt fashion last week.

The reality star and clothing designer was shouted out by her Good American apparel line for her 38th birthday six days ago, with Instagram photos celebrating Khloe’s best looks – this one deemed the blonde an “ICON.”

Khloe Kardashian stuns in only an open shirt and heels

The photo showed the Hulu star folding her bare legs and seated on a chaise-longue as she sent the camera a confident gaze.

Wearing only a white shirt with cinched and flared cuffs, Khloe sizzled as she bared a little cleavage while braless, also big-time flaunting her toned pins as she wore pointed-toe and perspex heels.

Fans will have recognized the photo as a throwback, one honoring Khloe’s long bob phase.

“ICON @khloekardashian in the Tabbed Poplin Shirt,” a caption read. Good American then encouraged fans to “Shop Khloe’s favorite styles.”

Also honoring Khloe’s birthday were throwbacks of her in a topless denim look, plus a sizzling bikini shot as Khloe chilled on the beach and watched over 2018-born daughter True Thompson. Khloe’s birthday was, as usual, marked in style by her famous family. Sister Kim Kardashian made headlines for calling her younger sibling her “ride or die” as she shared never-before-seen photos of the two chowing down on pizza while sitting on the floor.

Kim Kardashian celebrates sister Khloe Kardashian’s birthday

“I feel so blessed to be your sister and call you my best friend! No one in this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way. Every single person that is blessed to be close to you is a better person because of you,” the SKIMS founder wrote.

Kim continued: “I am so proud of your heart and how genuine you are. You are always true to yourself and always want what’s best for others! Your heart is so pure that I can feel all of the best energy coming your way. I love you so much and couldn’t get through this life without you.”

Khloe’s Good American line has enjoyed an immensely successful year so far. It’s partnered up with clothing retail giant Zara, plus released a whole new Good Swim range – the brand’s new Always Fits swimwear stretches up and down four sizes, alongside coming in inclusive size ranges, overall. The label also retails denims, bodysuits, workout clothes, footwear, and basics.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.