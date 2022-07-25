Khloe Kardashian offers rear view in tight swimsuit

Khloe Kardashian close-up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian turned heads as she flaunted her weight loss in a tight camo swimsuit last weekend.

The 38-year-old reality star and Good American founder has upped the swimwear action on her Instagram this month, as she makes headlines for expecting her second child with now-ex Tristan Thompson. The former couple will welcome their second baby via surrogate.

Posting to her Instagram on Saturday, Khloe wowed with her hourglass figure on show as she enjoyed a luxurious vacation. The Hulu star’s gallery showcased her shrinking frame but proved she hadn’t lost the famous Kardashian curves.

Opening from the edge of a boat opening onto clear blue waters and a distant beach, Khloe perched her shapely rear near the water, showing off her slender torso in the cut-out and skintight one-piece.

Wearing statement shades and her hair tied back, the mom of one drove fans to swipe, where a profile shot flaunted a little side-boob as she flaunted her toned legs, shapely hips, and tiny waist.

More rear view action came in the third slide. Khloe flashed a smile in the final photo as she turned around at the right moment.

A series of emojis, including heart and tree ones, captioned the photos. In snaps posted ahead of the weekend, Khloe had made it an abs affair as she flaunted her shredded torso while topping up her tan in a skimpy black bikini.

Tagging the 2016-founded Good American brand, Khloe wrote: “Don’t forget, the crown may tilt at times but it never fails.”

Khloe Kardashian expecting her second baby with Tristan Thompson

Media outlets exploded on July 13 as rumors that Khloe and NBA player Tristan were expecting another baby were confirmed.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” Khloe’s rep told People, adding: “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The former couple already shares a daughter, True, born in 2018. Fans were quick to shade the announcement, mainly siding with Khloe amid her troubled years with Tristan. In 2022, the blonde ended her relationship with the basketball star amid his admission that he’d fathered another woman’s child while still her.

Khloe Kardashian living her best life despite media frenzy

Khloe continues to post happy photos proving she’s living her best life despite the media ripping all the details of her private life apart. Her vacation shots this month have also included sweet mom-and-daughter moments with True.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.