Khloe Kardashian posed topless in denim for the Good American upcoming anniversary. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian recently showed off her slim figure, going topless as she announced the upcoming anniversary of her denim brand, Good American.

The Kardashians star wore a pair of baggy jeans that hung off her small waist, emphasizing her recent weight loss.

Khloe went topless, using a denim jacket to cover one side of her body as well as her cleavage as she wrapped her arms around herself.

She showed off her natural hair length, with her blonde bob parted in the middle and straightened to perfection.

Khloe wore glamorous makeup that included bronzed eyeshadow with black eyeliner and light pink lipstick.

She made a kissing face at the camera as she posed confidently, jutting out her hip against the white background.

On top of the photo was writing, “Our anniversary is around the corner,” with a link to the Good American website.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has concerned fans with her extreme weight loss

Khloe’s clothing brand is all about size inclusivity, carrying sizes 00 – 24 and only working with retail stores that don’t separate the larger and smaller sizes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite this body-positive attitude, Khloe has sparked concern over her weight loss in recent months, as she appears to be rapidly shrinking and slimming down her already thin frame.

Khloe has concerned fans, with some commenting on how much weight she has lost.

The reality star posted pictures from Paris Fashion Week in which she was seen in black leather pants with shoes attached and an oversized black windbreaker. She had her hair parted in the middle and pulled back into a sleek bun.

Khloe accessorized with a giant pair of black sunglasses and a small black bag, with the whole outfit being from Balenciaga.

A fan replied to pictures of the outfit on Twitter, writing, “Absolutely gorgeous but i still think you lost too much weight.”

Absolutely gorgeous but i still think you lost too much weight — Terry Henderson (@TerryHender99) October 6, 2022

Another Twitter user commented on pictures of Khloe in another all-black outfit in which she wore black leather pants with a backless halter neck top. She had her hair super long in beach waves and had her usual glam makeup on.

The fan wrote that she had always defended Khloe in the past when people talked about her weight, telling her they can’t say anything now and that she looked gorgeous. However, they did add, “I do think, I’m sorry, that you would look even better if you put 10# back on. I think you look just a little too thin.🙂Love you lots!!”

Always defended you when people would say something about your weight. They can't say anything about it now! You look fabulous! I do think, I'm sorry, that you would look even better if you put 10# back on. I think you look just a little too thin.🙂Love you lots!! — Karen Hackney (@KarenHackney10) October 11, 2022

Khloe revealed she became insecure after the media labeled her ‘the fat sister’

Khloe has been insecure about her weight for years, right around the time her family found fame on their reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a 2015 interview with People, Khloe said she had felt beautiful her whole life until the media started calling her the fat sister.

She told the publication, “Right before the show started, I thought I was in good shape, but I guess not good enough for Hollywood’s eyes. I didn’t realize I was the ‘fat’ sister until I went on TV and the media started saying that about me.”

The Kardashians Season 2 is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.