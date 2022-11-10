Khloe Kardashian modeled the Good American Diamond Life collection. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian gave fans a treat as she posed in a white button-down shirt covered in tiny diamonds.

The look gave off Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s vibes, with the oversized shirt looking more like a dress.

Khloe paired the look with clear heels that were also covered in diamonds as she posed with her adorable gray cat with bright green eyes, who was wearing a diamond necklace.

The Kardashians star also wore a small diamond necklace and added even more sparkle to the look with glittery eyeshadow, big voluminous eyelashes, and matte pink lipstick.

She had her hair parted in the middle and stick straight as it fell down her back as she looked off to the side, striking a model pose.

Khloe was promoting the launch of her brand Good American’s Diamond Life collection, which features several pieces that would be fantastic for a Christmas party or New Year’s Eve.

Khloe Kardashian posed for the new Diamond Life launch at Good American

Khloe shared several Instagram Stories with pictures of various outfits from the collection, including a shot in which she wore high-waisted jeans that had a bit of a 90s vibe with the dark and light wash colors mixed.

The most eye-catching part of the look was the small diamonds that hung down from two rips around the thigh in what looked like a pattern inspired by an Indian saree. They are the Good Icon Diamond Cutout Jeans and retail for $170.

She paired the jeans with a soft, silver crop top and a pair of small silver hoop earrings while she kept her hair and makeup the same as in her previous picture. The tank top is the Chainmail Tank, which costs $75.

The new Diamond Life collection from Good American features several outfits perfect for the holidays or a night on the town with your girlfriends.

Khloe co-founded the size-inclusive Good American brand in 2016

The Good American denim brand was co-founded by Khloe and her partner Emma Grede in 2016, with the initial launch at Nordstrom.

The brand is size-inclusive, going from 00-32, and features jeans with a stretchier fabric that fits around the body’s curves.

They even launched Good American on Revolve this year, which is notorious for its smaller size range but will now carry the denim brand up to size 26.

Khloe told Bustle that she wants women to feel empowered and included, having been through tough times when shopping for clothes.

She told the publication, “I’ve been on both sides of it — where I have felt really insecure because of what a boutique was, like, allowing me to wear because they wouldn’t go up to a certain size. I felt like it wasn’t expected for me to wear certain things.”

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.