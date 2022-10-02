Khloe Kardashian lounges in bed in nothing but a robe

Khloe Kardashian is looking fabulous as she joins sister Kylie Jenner at Paris Fashion Week for some fashion and fun. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Khloe Kardashian joined her sister, Kylie Jenner, in Paris and promptly began enjoying the luxurious lifestyle with a towel and a glass of champagne.

The mother of two took to her Instagram to share photos of her adventures with her 274 million followers.

Khloe has shown her support as a sister a lot in the past few weeks. She accompanied big sister Kim Kardashian for Kim’s design effort with Italian designers Dolce & Gabbana. Then, she returned to the US for Kourtney Kardashian’s release of Lemme, a new supplements line.

Now, it’s back to Europe for Khloe, who doesn’t appear to be jet-lagged.

Khloe posed on a bed wearing a robe and a towel in her hair. She sported sunglasses, which she often wears on red carpets and events, effectively blocking the haters.

Khloe extended her legs to reveal pedicured toes and bronzed skin.

Khloe Kardashian lounges in luxury in a robe at the Ritz

The reality star posed on a luxurious bedspread with soft-looking fabric and gorgeous decor.

Behind Khloe, a huge window allowed natural light to pour into the gorgeous Ritz hotel room in Paris. The stunning outdoor trees were vibrant, adding to the magnificent ambiance of the pictures and videos.

There was elegant draping in silk with gold and cream colors which matched the beautifully-upholstered chairs. There were also gold-framed black-and-white photos commemorating different memories throughout Parisian history and culture.

Khloe’s pink robe also featured the iconic logo for the Ritz Carlton hotel chain.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend played in the background, and the lyrics were appropriate considering the luxurious accommodations.

Khloe was clear about who her inspiration was for the impromptu photoshoot.

Khloe’s caption read, “It’s giving Kris Jenner energy.”

As Khloe lounged for some much-deserved self-care, she quickly got support in her comments section.

Khloe Kardashian receives love after recent share

Khloe received a lot of love following her latest share with fans and family, who were happy to see the reality TV star having a great time.

A Kardashian fan account wrote, “You are the next Kris Jenner!!”

Kourtney Kardashian commented, “She’s living!!”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Longtime friend Paris Hilton dropped in the comments section to leave a heart-eyed emoji.

Kylie also showed love with some heart-eyed emojis and, “omg.”

The Kardashians Season 2 airs new episodes each Thursday on Hulu.