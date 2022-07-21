Khloe Kardashian looks skinnier than ever in itty bitty pink bikini

Khloe Kardashian showed off her skinny frame in a hot pink bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian showed off her sensational weight loss on Wednesday as she donned a hot pink string bikini from her Good American clothing brand.

The Kardashians star is still on vacation in Turks and Caicos as she was seen wading through clear blue water on a beach with white sand and palm trees.

Khloe looked sensational as her ample chest was emphasized in the pink bikini top, and she wore a matching pink skirt in the water.

She paired the look with a straw sunhat and black sunglasses, adding a long necklace to accessorize.

Khloe’s weight loss was obvious as she arched her back and her ribs noticeably jutted out, emphasizing that she was 40 pounds down.

While on vacation, Khloe has been sure to show off her body every chance she gets, clearly having packed multiple swimsuits to bring with her.

Khloe Kardashian showcased her rapid weight loss in several swimsuits

In what looked like a veiled reference to the Tristan Thompson scandal in which it came out that he had fathered a child with another woman, Khloe posted a picture of herself in a metallic swimsuit with a shallow back.

Her famous butt was displayed as she turned around in the water and lifted her arms.

She captioned the photo, “There’s no point in looking back,” in what appeared to be her saying she’s moving on.

Khloe opened up about her weight loss in a recent interview

While participating in a Youtube interview on the show First We Feast, Khloe opened up to host Sean Evans about her weight.

She wore a spandex tank top with a halter neck and no bra, paired with a shiny pair of pink pants.

Khloe said, “I have been working out on more chiseling my body. I like muscles.”

She added, “I don’t like to be just thin. It is really empowering. I feel a sense of accomplishment after my workouts. Knowing I’m working on parts of my body.”

Khloe is expecting a baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson

Many have considered it to be Khloe’s “revenge body” after her split from Tristan Thompson, who has cheated on her multiple times.

Despite the pair announcing they would welcome a child via surrogate, they are still not back together. If the sources are correct, the Kardashian family is not too happy with Tristan. The pair already share a daughter, True, 4.

A source told Us Weekly that Khloe’s sisters “are completely supportive of each other and are there for Khloé. They will of course be there to support her and the baby.”

“As for Tristan, most of them have distanced themselves from him, especially after learning about him expecting a baby with Maralee,” they added.