Khloe Kardashian looks skinnier than ever in blue bikini giving a rear view

Khloe Kardashian has been displaying her skinnier-than-ever frame in bikinis while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, clearly wanting to show the world her revenge body.

The Kardashians star waded through the crystal blue water in a tiny, blue bikini that emphasized her shrinking waist and famous butt which still looks exceptionally curvy.

Khloe looked sensational as she walked through the water and turned toward the camera with black sunglasses and salty beach hair.

The shots looked fairly artistic as they were taken from down below, showing off her tight abs and lifted butt.

In the second photo in the carousel posted to Instagram, Khloe’s stomach was visible and looked ridiculously flat as she arched her back to enhance her famous curves.

Her blonde bob looked slightly damp and messy as if she had taken an earlier dip in the refreshing water.

Khloe Kardashian showed off her skinny frame while on vacation

The following photos showed Khloe looking to the side as the wind blew her hair and her nieces stood in front of her playing around.

She captioned the photos, “I swear I’m almost done with vacation photos 🤣My Nieces won’t let me live and take my content.”

Khloe’s sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian both liked the photos, showing their support for the Good American founder.

Kourtney commented, “She’s still in the water!!” and while Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick always appeared to have a more friendly relationship with Khloe, he raised eyebrows in the comments, writing, “The water 💦 looks so nice.”

The reality star has been showing off her newly skinny body every chance she gets, posting picture after picture of herself in a variety of bikinis, and looking as if she doesn’t own any actual clothes.

Khloe Kardashian showed off her enviable abs in a black string bikini

In a racy photo posted last week, Khloe laid on a boat, enjoying the sun and tanning while wearing a black string bikini.

Her abs looked impeccable, as if she has been working them out for hours a day, and she lifted herself on her forearms to enhance her muscles. The photo received likes from Siesta Key star Juliette Porter, and former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams.

In a telling caption, Khloe wrote, “👑 Don’t forget, the crown may tilt at times but it never falls 👑.”

Khloe recently announced she is expecting baby with Tristan Thompson via surrogate

It appeared her comment was referring to all the drama that has come about after she announced that she and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson would be welcoming another baby via surrogate.

An embryo was implanted into the surrogate in the fall, but by December 3 it was revealed that Tristan had cheated on her and fathered a child with another woman.

Apparently, Khloe has not forgotten who she is, and doesn’t plan on losing her crown anytime soon.