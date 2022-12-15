Khloe Kardashian looks like a pinup model in tight jeans while posing in her bed

Khloe Kardashian stuns in her Good American jeans. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has so many good pictures, she can’t decide what to post. The reality star posed for a sultry photo and gave fans a look in both black and white, and in color.

The mom of two lifted her back on her bed, wearing only the best from her brand, Good American. She wore a cotton grey corset top, that featured long sleeves, vertical seams, and a V-shaped hemline.

She paired it with skinny jeans courtesy of her latest collection, which skimmed her curves perfectly. The brand is known for its denim which could be considered one of its staple products.

The 38-year-old accessorized her outfit with diamond chokers that popped against her outfit.

Her makeup looked stunning, with gold cut crease eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She darkened her blond hair and let her curls sprawl on the bed for a sultry look.

Khloe Kardashian is proud of Good American’s compression jeans

While most know her for her reality show, Khloe Kardashian is a thriving CEO for her brand Good American. She launched the brand with her business partner Emma Grede, and the two have been developing the brand with each launch.

Recently the brand released its latest line of compression jeans, and Khloe sat down to talk about it with Bustle.

She explained that jeans are an essential part of the brand, so it’s important for both her and Emma to continue to innovate and perfect the jeans that they put out. With their latest compression collection, they included multiple levels of compression including light, super, and mega compression.

“It’s all about accentuating the female shape to make our curves look sleek and fabulous,” she told the publication. “We just want women to feel sexy and confident and embrace themselves in a great pair of jeans.”

Khloe Kardashian brings Good American to Revolve

While attending the Revolve Winterland event, Khloe realized it was the perfect time to show off her holiday look. The Good American CEO wore clothes from her brand to showcase their versatility for the wintertime.

She wore a grey body suit that skimmed her body perfectly. Over her, she wore a leather jacket with a matching mini skirt to pair with it.

For her shoes, she wore strappy sandals, that showed off her red pedicure.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore a small necklace and black leather gloves to complete the look.

Khloe wore her hair straight and let it cascade off her shoulders. Her makeup was gorgeous with neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.