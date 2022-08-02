Khloe Kardashian looks incredibly thin in blue bikini after rapid weight loss

Khloe Kardashian showed off her rapid weight loss while looking skinnier than ever in a blue bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian set temperatures soaring in a bikini that highlighted her extreme weight loss and very toned figure.

The Kardashians star wore a blue, denim bikini from her own label, Good American. The suit featured bottoms that emphasized her curves and a top that pushed up her cleavage in a flattering way.

She wore her hair in a middle part with a slicked back bun and a full face of makeup as she stared at her phone while taking a selfie in the mirror.

Khloe shared a video of herself, stroking her hair and stepping forward as she jutted out her hip, clearly enamored with her own image.

The second shot in the Instagram carousel contained a picture in the bikini, with a darker contrast to emphasize Khloe’s hard-earned abdominal muscles.

The post was liked by Khloe’s sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, as well as model Emily Ratajkowski. She captioned the post, “Denim Swim @goodamerican.”

Khloe Kardashian has been showing off her figure in bikinis while in Turks and Caicos

Khloe is obviously very happy with her new body, showing it off on social media every chance she gets. Of course, being on a beach vacation makes it much easier to achieve several bikini pictures.

Khloe posed in multiple skimpy bikinis while on vacation in Turks and Caicos with her sister Kim Kardashian and their children.

Khloe posted pictures of the pair together in matching black, string bikinis, and it was hard to tell the difference between the two sisters who have both gone platinum blonde and lost a lot of weight recently.

Kim and Khloe were seen in the clear blue water as they put an arm over their heads and gave peace signs with their hair blowing back in the wind.

Khloe captioned the photo, “We are still looking for that damn diamond #KampKoko,” in a hilarious reference to the iconic moment on Keeping Up with the Kardashians when Kim cries about losing her diamond earring in the ocean.

Kourtney, famous for her iconic one-liners, stepped out of her hotel room and yelled, “Kim, people are dying.”

Khloe Kardashian talked about her punishing workout regime

Khloe has dropped a ton of weight in the last year, and it’s most likely due to the stress of her breakup with serial cheater Tristan Thompson, father to their daughter True, and another baby on the way via surrogate.

The reality star appeared on Sean Evans Youtube show Hot Ones and talked about her punishing exercise regime.

She told the host, “I have been working out on more chiseling my body. I like muscles. I don’t like to be just thin. It is really empowering.”

She continued, “I feel a sense of accomplishment after my workouts. Knowing I’m working on parts of my body. We do push and pull a lot. But every time, we start with cardio for five minutes. Either we’ll do full-body days, or we’ll focus on upper abs or lower abs. Abs are always involved.”