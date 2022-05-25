Khloe Kardashian licks ice cream in skintight dress

Khloe Kardashian outdoors. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her ice cream appetite while in a skintight Dolce & Gabbana dress. The reality star, 37, has been making major headlines as she and her entire family hit up Portofino, Italy, for sister Kourtney Kardashian’s recent wedding to Travis Barker – it also looks like the Hulu stars have landed themselves a D&G sponsorship deal.

Posting to Instagram shortly before Kourtney said “I do” at the altar, Khloe shared her weekend fun, and it included a frozen treat.

Khloe Kardashian flaunts sizzling figure in ice-cream snap

Smiling from behind dark shades while licking an ice cream, Khloe posed indoors and amid vaulted ceilings, clearly enjoying the perks of Portofino’s ancient architecture.

The Good American founder went fun and light-hearted as she licked up her strawberry treat, posing amid bystanders and stunning in a tight bodycon dress covered in leopard prints.

The vintage 1990s dress, likely custom-adjusted for The Kardashians star, came strappy and low-cut, also with a black bra sewn in for a bustier finish. Further photos showed the blonde making her way across an outdoor stone path at night and in her figure-hugging train dress.

“’90s archive @dolcegabbana leopard dress,” Khloe wrote, also tagging renowned photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

The entire KarJenner clan, including the kids, has been kitted out in D&G since touching down in sun-drenched Portofino. One of Khloe’s first Italy looks came via her skintight and knotted-bust D&G minidress, one she paired with racy thigh-high boots in tan.

“La Dolce Vita,” she wrote, tagging Dolce & Gabbana. Also making headlines for donning the iconic designer has been mom Kris Jenner, 66, plus sisters Kim Kardashian, 41, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian attends Kourtney’s lavish wedding

The nuptials also saw 43-year-old Kourtney in a white D&G minidress and endless long lace train, a giant affair, although sources state that the world’s most famous family wanted to keep it low-key.

“They don’t want a big wedding. They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends. Kourtney’s family wants to be a part of it,” a People source reported, adding that the clan “wants to throw her a bridal shower, a bachelorette party and celebrate as much as possible.”

Speaking of her elder sister and Blink 182 drummer husband Travis, Khloe told viewers of her family’s show: “It was perfect timing. It was timing. We were all like, ‘Come on, they’ve just got to hook up.’ And they did and they haven’t [stopped].”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.