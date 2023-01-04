Khloe Kardashian kicks back in sheer black dress to channel Wednesday Addams

Khloe Kardashian sports a fresh new look in a Wednesday Addams-inspired dress. Pic credit. @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian stunned in her latest cover shoot for Sorbet Magazine, where the reality star was featured on The Power Issue channeling a grown-up Wednesday Addams.

The mom of two spent the whole photoshoot wearing Prada from head to toe. In one photo, she was posed sprawled on the floor, wearing a gorgeous sheer black dress.

The dress featured lace detailing and sheer material that showed off a gorgeous black bodysuit. It also had a white collar and matching cuffs to resemble Wednesday Addams’s signature costume.

Khloe kept things simple and accessorized the outfit with a beautiful gold bag that she had laid right next to her.

She went for a sultry look with her makeup with dark smoky eyes and nude lipstick.

Fans almost couldn’t recognize her as she ditched her usual blonde bob and instead went for long honey-colored hair with choppy bangs.

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t want to limit women with her brand Good American

When Khloe Kardashian launched her line Good American with cofounder Emma Grede, they made sure that inclusivity was at the forefront of their brand.

The CEOs made sure to create a website that provided bodysuits, dresses, jeans, and more in sizes ranging from 00-32. They also made sure to hire a diverse group of models to reflect the customers who support their products.

With their vast array of clothing, some people might wonder if there are any trends they might not take on.

Rest assured, when talking to Bustle, Khloe explained she didn’t want to limit her customers.

She told the online magazine, “With Good American, we don’t want to dictate what other women want to wear. We want to give women the opportunity to try things out, to try new trends regardless of their size. This was never an option before.”

Khloe Kardashian twins with her adorable daughter True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian decided to celebrate the holidays by wearing matching red dresses with her adorable daughter, True.

The gowns were made courtesy of Nicolas Jebran, a clothing brand based in Lebanon. The dress was sleeveless, with a pointed neckline and ruching along the torso. The skirt of the dress had a high slit and a small train that gathered around her.

Khloe wore clear sandals as well as a diamond necklace to accessorize the look.

She put her blonde hair in a neat bun and sported a sleek side part bang.

To match her mom, True had on an adorable A-line dress made out of the same material with cap sleeves and a matching bow in her hair.