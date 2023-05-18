Khloe Kardashian is tanned and toned in a crop top and sheer skirt for Hulu upfronts

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian may be the title of Khloe’s 2023 chapter with her amazing and toned abs.

Hulu is preparing their upfronts, meaning they’re getting ready to promote their new show lineup, and of course, The Kardashians remains in the mix.

These ladies always show up in style, so it’s no surprise that Khloe was rocking her crop top look.

Wearing a black crop top with a high neckline and a matching black skirt with silver detailing, Khloe is ready to steal the show for her professional photos.

The youngest Kardashian sister (not to be confused with either of her older sisters or her younger Jenner sisters) has gone through some massive transformations over the past few years.

While rumors of plastic surgery are never-ending, it’s clear that Khloe has been putting work in the gym with her toned abs and incredibly fit physique, as seen in her share for her Hulu upfronts.

Khloe Kardashian gets fit with Hydrow

Part of Khloe’s gym routine includes working out on Hydrow rowing machines, which gives her a quick full-body workout that’s perfect for those times when she’s busy being a mom, Kardashian, businesswoman, the list goes on.

Hydrow aims to offer outdoor workouts from a comfortable indoor setting, and their rowing machines are designed to replicate what it would feel like rowing out on the water.

Their versatile machines are also meant to make working out accessible to everyone, not just people who are used to rowing.

They currently offer the original Hydrow, which includes a 22″ rotating screen available to track your workout and really immerse you into the experience, and the smaller Hydrow Wave, which has a 16″ screen and is great for those working out in tight spaces.

Khloe is definitely putting her work in on that revenge body, but don’t worry: She’s not planning on getting back with Tristan Thompson any time soon.

Khloe Kardashian wants to end the Tristan Thompson ‘narrative’

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Khloe recently clapped back at a celebrity gossip account for continuing to push a “narrative” regarding her relationship with the basketball star.

The controversy began when sister Kim was spotted supporting Tristan at one of his games, but Khloe reasons that it’s just family supporting family, the same way that she supports Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick.

She added in her comment that she knew saying something probably wouldn’t change anything as people will believe what they want, but “Some things really are just as they are.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, May 25.