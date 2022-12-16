Khloe Kardashian is debuting a new look similar to sister Kim Kardashian’s; however, her bangs offer a fresh interpretation on the honey tresses. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian joined her sister Kim Kardashian as a member of the honey-blonde club with a brand new hairdo debuted on social media late last night.

Khloe took to Instagram to share her hair makeover with her 283 million followers on the social media platform.

The reality TV star shared two pictures as part of an IG carousel, rocking a white tank top and allowing her slightly altered tresses to take centerstage.

But Khloe’s hair color wasn’t the only thing that changed, as the mother of two revealed in the caption.

She also debuted new bangs as part of her stylish fashion overhaul.

While Khloe made the decision not to make her like count visible, it would be fair to assume that a decent amount of her followers enjoyed the post.

Khloe Kardashian reveals brand new hairstyle for ‘Bang Bang’

For Khloe’s big reveal, she opted to go stripped-down and braless with a simple white tank top. Her simple sleeveless top featured a scoop neck and was semi-sheer, with a slightly different color than her cream background.

The first picture showed Khloe with a hand in her hair as she struck her best model pose, perhaps borrowing from her sister Kendall Jenner.

Khloe rocked winged eyeliner, matte lips, and rosy cheeks as she gazed at the camera with her mouth slightly ajar.

Khloe tilted her head slightly for the second shot, showing her bangs that fell somewhat past her brows. Her freshly-dyed tresses featured beachy waves.

The ex of Tristan Thompson sported a fresh spray tan with glowing skin as she gave California vibes.

Her caption read, “Bang Bang.”

As Khloe welcomes a new year and a new do, the reality personality has been hard at work promoting a pharmaceutical product that she has sworn by for years.

Khloe Kardashian promotes Nurtec

Mere hours before she debuted her new honey locks, Khloe shared a promotional video for Nurtec by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

Nurtec has touted benefits such as the removal of symptoms due to migraines.

Khloe has been vocal about her struggles with migraines, so it seems that the product is near and dear to her heart or her head.

Khloe even sported a tight ponytail to show the product in action.

She touted the benefits of Nurtec in a caption accompanying the post.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.