Khloe Kardashian showed off her thinning figure in a clinging bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Khloe Kardashian is well and truly in her most confident and attractive era yet, and while some may have said she’s just gotten a revenge body, let’s leave Tristan Thompson out of it.

The Kardashians star has undergone a major rebrand in the last couple of years, including losing a ton of weight, changing up her makeup look, and wearing sexier, more stylish outfits.

Let’s just say Khloe is giving her sister Kim Kardashian a run for her money, and that is no easy feat.

Khloe’s style has evolved recently and now includes tons of ensembles that show off her newly slim figure, including spandex body suits, thigh-skimming skirts, and short dresses, all of which she shows off on social media.

She’s changed up her makeup and has been experimenting with all kinds of hairstyles, from a short bob, to super long and curly.

Not only has her wardrobe and body changed, but the reality star has been stepping out for a slew of parties and fun outings, showing she’s not sitting at home eating ice cream on the couch every night.

Khloe Kardashian gave a birthday shoutout to her makeup artist Ash Holm

In a recent post, Khloe wished her friend Ash Holm a happy birthday and though she wanted to give attention to her pal, it was hard not to notice Khloe.

The Good American founder wore a tight, spandex bodysuit in a beige color that featured gray pictures of what appeared to be religious depictions.

The ensemble was long-sleeved and high at the neck, but the wow factor was still there as it hugged Khloe’s curves in all the right places, revealing the true extent of her weight loss.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

She accessorized the look with clear strappy heels, and gold hoop earrings, as well as a long, white manicure.

Khloe kept her hair chic by pulling it back into a slick ponytail and wore a dark smokey eyeshadow with dark pink, matte lipstick.

The reality star posed next to her friend Ash, who is a celebrity makeup artist for the Kardashian family as well as Ashley Graham, Megan Fox, and Shay Mitchell.

Khloe is the founder of denim brand Good American

Khloe is the founder of Good American, a denim company that has been going from strength to strength recently.

The brand is size-inclusive, going from a 00 up to a 26, and they only work with retailers who include all the clothing together rather than separating things between regular and plus sizes.

In an interview with Bustle in March, Khloe claimed she used to struggle to go into certain stores because they didn’t carry her size, saying there was an expectation that she just shouldn’t wear certain things.

She told the publication, “Fashion sometimes gets really intimidating, and people feel that they can’t venture out into certain things, because they were only shown certain silhouettes or styles.”

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.